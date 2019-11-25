OnePlus’ Pete Lau Wants To Know How To Pair Smartphone With Tesla’s Cybertruck

Elon musk’s Tesla Cybertruck is now unveiled and comes at a premium price. It is also claimed to be futuristic. With futuristic being the key, OnePlus’ own Pete Lau wants Twitterati to suggest smartphone feature and designs that could be best paired with the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck gets Pete Lau excited

Taking to Twitter, Pete Lau has been asking netizens to suggest suitable matches for the above. This tweet has now gone viral. Netizens have even been taking to Twitter to hint at possible alliances of futuristic aspects with the Cybertruck. Check these out below.

What future smartphone features or designs do you want to be able to pair with this beast? ⚡ pic.twitter.com/mrbm6a4kUH — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) November 25, 2019

Here, it is worth remembering that the Cybertruck has a price tag of $49000 (Rs 20 lakhs approximately). For this premium price tag, a premium futuristic functionality such as the one driven by Artifical Intelligence or by data-driven models should do justice as far as pairing with the Cybertruck is concerned. Also, the Cybertruck has reportedly garnered as much as 2.00.000 orders after a less than glittery launch event where the windows of a demo unit broke. Here, remember that this glass (comprising the window) was touted as unbreakable.

In related news, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Po are both receiving a new OxygenOS 6 open beta. This comes with newer enhancements such as the incorporation of the 'Disable' option in the app info section. Then, there is the incorporation of fixes for the issue with the interruption of Music in the ambient display.

