PS5 Restock For January 2021: Is PlayStation 5 Restock Happening This Month?

PS5 restock for January 2021 - The PS5 is one of the most sought-after gaming consoles right now. Find out if retailers are restocking the console this month.

PS5 restock

Sony's PlayStation 5 has been highly successful among gamers since releasing in November 2020. The next-gen gaming console continues to have such high demand that it has been extremely difficult for many buyers to reserve a single unit since its launch. The PS5 has been selling out instantly after being restocked by various retail outlets around the world. So, when will PS5 restock in January 2021? Let's find out.

PS5 January restock

Luckily for gamers, a PS5 restock is due within a few days. A PS5 stock tracker had tweeted earlier that the third wave of shipment of PS5 stock was due to arrive by January 7, 2021. The stock tracker has now tweeted that EE & BT are likely to receive the next batch of PS5 stocks on the above date. It also adds that stocks could be released by January 12 and January 14 if they aren't received by Tuesday, this week. Gamers should note that the Twitter account specifically offers PS5 stock updates only for the UK.

Did Target restock PS5?

The PlayStation 5 consoles have been very difficult to find in the US since they were first launched in the country. Buyers have been having a hard time trying to secure a unit as almost every popular retailer including Target was out of stock for weeks. Target is still out of stock; however, a recent tweet from stock tracker 'YtNextGenGaming' claims that Target stores are expected to get new PS5 stocks in coming weeks. The user also adds that one can expect the stocks to arrive on a Sunday or Tuesday.

The PlayStation 5 continues to be in high demand; however, it is still out of stock with a number of major retail outlets. Interested buyers can keep up with various stock trackers on Twitter that offer instant updates to followers on new PS5 stocks.

The PlayStation 5 is available in two variants - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. The standard PS5 with Disc Drive costs $499.99, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99.

Image credits: Sony

