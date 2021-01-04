PS5 Set To Release In India On February 2; Get Playstation 5 Price And Pre-order Details

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the major console releases for Sony as the gaming console was met with unprecedented demand from gamers around the globe. It was officially released in the United States and several other markets early in November last year. The gaming console was launched in other parts of the world starting November 19. And while the PS5 continues to sell out instantly after being restocked by retailers in these countries, the gaming console is yet to be released in India. Now, Sony has finally confirmed the exact PS5 release date in India along with the pre-order details. So, let us quickly find out when you can get a PS5 in India.

PS5 release date

Sony has officially announced via its PlayStation India Twitter handle that the PlayStation 5 is set to release in India on February 2, 2021. The company also confirmed that the pre-orders for PS5 are set to go live starting January 12 at 12 PM IST. Interested buyers should note that the PS5 pre-orders will be open until stocks last.

PS5 price in India

Sony had already confirmed the pricing of the PS5 gaming unit along with various accessories for India a few months ago. Here's a look at how much the next-gen PlayStation 5 console will cost you in India:

PS5 console price

PlayStation 5 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive Edition - ₹49,990

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - ₹39,990

PS5 accessories price

DualSense Wireless Controller - ₹5,990

DualSense Wireless Charging Station - ₹2,590

HD Camera - ₹5,190

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset - ₹8,590

Media Remote - ₹2,590

The PlayStation 5 was expected to release in India last year; however, the launch had to be pushed due to several reasons. The company had announced on social media that it didn’t have an India release date as the availability for every region was subject to local import regulations apart from other reasons. The gaming console has seen a massive demand from gamers around the world, and it has been out of stock with most of the major retailers due to shortages.

Image credits: Sony