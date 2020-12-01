PS5 Restock: Inventory From Major Retailers; PlayStation Direct Queue

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the biggest console releases for Sony as the gaming unit met with unprecedented demand from gamers around the world. Sony officially launched the console early last month in the United States along with several other parts of the world and it is still a hot property in the gaming world. The PS5 continues to sell out almost instantly after being restocked by major retailers and it’s quite obvious that demand for this next-gen console far outweighs supply.

Also Read | Will PS5 Be On Sale For Black Friday? Where To Purchase PS5 On Black Friday?

PS5 restock

Purchasing a PlayStation 5 console online is a convenient way to reserve a unit as soon as it is available with a local retailer. While a number of retailers such as Best Buy, Adorama, Target, Amazon, and Walmart are constantly restocking the gaming unit, the best way to secure one is by keeping a tab on these websites and regularly refreshing their PS5 page.

Here are the direct links to retailers' PlayStation 5 pages:

*Make sure that you check the specifications and features before purchasing from the above links.

Also Read | PS5 Disc Glitch Found By Player: Here's More About This New PS5 Glitch

Sony PS5 Direct Queue

Purchasing a PlayStation 5 through PlayStation Direct is another great option for shoppers as Sony also restocks the PS5 console periodically like other major retailers. The PlayStation Direct website states that the product is currently out of stock, however, the company is likely to restock the PS5 very soon. The website essentially creates a queue once the console arrives in stock and it also offers a wait time to buyers, allowing them to purchase the unit when they are in the front of the queue. However, you need to make sure that you don't miss out on the opportunity when your time finally arrives. You can visit PlayStation Direct by accessing this link.

Also Read | PS5 Restock Details: When Will Be The Next-gen Console Available Again Across The USA?

The PlayStation 5 was launched in the US and several parts of the world on November 12; however, it will be released in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 Digital Edition starts at $399, whereas the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive starts at $499.

Also Read | What Is Ray Tracing In PS5? List Of PS5 Games That Support Ray Tracing

Image credits: Sony