IPad Pro 2021 Release Date In India: Learn Everything About The Upcoming IPad Pro

Apple has had some groundbreaking product launches throughout this year which include the introduction of the new iPhone 12 series lineup, two Apple smartwatches, three new M1-powered Macs, and a bunch of other accessories. With the year now coming to an end, it appears that the Cupertino-based company looks to keep that momentum heading into 2021. Interestingly, the tech giant is now set to launch a new iPad Pro with Mini-LED display. Let's take a look at the iPad Pro 2021 release date and learn more about the new Mini-LED display technology.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch to come with Mini-LED display technology

A new report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is working to bring a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro for users that will feature a mini-LED display. There have already been speculations that the technology giant will switch to using mini LED displays, and it appears that the transition will happen soon. A few online reports have suggested earlier that the company had been putting its efforts in building a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ that will include a ‌Mini-LED‌ screen.

The use of Mini-LED display technology will obviously bring a range of benefits and interesting features to the upcoming iPad Pro. These improvements include deeper and darker blacks, more contrast, higher brightness, richer colours, and power efficiency. In addition, it also makes use of inorganic Gallium nitride (GaN) which does not degrade with use like OLED.

When is iPad Pro releasing in India?

The Apple iPad Pro release date in India hasn't been revealed, however, the latest report from DigiTimes suggests that the new iPad Pro is expected to launch sometime during the first quarter of 2021. It is expected that the ‌Mini-LED‌ iPad Pro could launch in March 2021, although it is not clear. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported earlier that the company has been planning to launch a number of redesigned MacBook Pro devices with Mini-LED display technology.

As of right now, there aren't enough details surrounding the features and other changes that will be available with the 2021 iPad Pro. However, it is safe to believe that it will pack a more powerful processor compared to its predecessor.

Image credits: Apple