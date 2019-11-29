Red Dead Redemption 2's Black Friday 2019 Deals Which You Must Not Miss

Rockstar Games is known for its fascinating open-world games. Their most famous game is GTA 6. However, other than that there are also other games which are amazing. Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 have also been popular among the audience. While the price of the game was ₹4,000 for PS4 and Xbox One, today, during the Black Friday sale, there are several offers and deals and you can get it for ₹ 1,800.

Red Dead Redemption 2 announced for PC gamers

Recently Rockstar Games also announced that the game is also going to launch for PC gamers. Although the price is not yet revealed, the release date is December 5, 2019. The company also tweeted a pic of the game to confirm the news and the date. The free world game was loved by the audience and that is when the company decided to make a second part of the game. However, the game released on October 26, 2018, it still has many users who play and love the game. It will interesting to see what deals will the consumer get on the upcoming PC version on Black Friday.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is coming to Steam on December 5 pic.twitter.com/IBi3zIcAZE — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 27, 2019

Upcoming games by Rockstar

There have been rumours that the company will launch its most awaited game in 2020 which is GTA 6. However, as per reports, the game will launch with PS5 but it is not confirmed yet by official sources. Recently a prototype of PS5 controller was leaked online which gave fans a hint that soon PS5 will launch. Although we will only know about the launch date after official announcements.

