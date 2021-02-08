Samsung Galaxy A12: Know All About Its Features, Launch Date, Price And More

Samsung is a popular brand in the Indian smartphone market. In the recent past, it has released a number of models and one among them is Samsung Galaxy A12. In the entire models released in 2020, the A12 stands out from the rest. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy A12, its features, release date, price and more. Read it carefully, as it will help you to make an informed decision.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is a high-quality model with great features. It was actually released in the European markets on November 24, 2020. But there isn’t a confirmed date in which the Samsung Galaxy A12 releasing in India. In the coming section, we’ll have a look at the specifications of this smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A12 features, it’s release date and price

Here’s a list of the core features of Samsung Galaxy A12. Read this list carefully, because it’ll allow you to make an informed decision on whether you want to purchase it or not.

Display. 6.50-inch.

Processor. Octa-core.

Front Camera. Available at 8MP.

Rear camera. Available.

RAM. 3GB.

Storage. 32GB.

Battery capacity. 5000mAh.

OS. Android.

Market released status. Yes, released in the European market on November 24, 2020.

Released in India. No.

The expected date for releasing Samsung Galaxy A12 in the Indian market is February 16, 2021. The price is expected to be above 15690/-. In the coming section, we’ll have a look at the overall features of the Samsung Galaxy A12 model.

Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone was launched in the European market on 24th November 2020. The phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display. Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by an octa-core processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs Android and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A12 supports proprietary fast charging. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A12 on the rear packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a second 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture. Samsung Galaxy A12 based on Android and packs 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 1000GB. It was launched in Black, Blue, Red, and White colours. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A12 include Wi-Fi and GPS. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

