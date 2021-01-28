Google To Stop Using Apple Tracking Tool Ahead Of IOS 14 Policy Changes

With Apple’s new app-transparency policy kicking in soon, Google on January 27 announced that it will remove certain advertiser tracking technology from the iPhone versions of its own apps in a bid to avoid a new warning that informs users their browsing is being tracked. In a blog post, Google said that its popular apps like Maps and YouTube will stop using a tool from Apple known as IDFA to track iPhone users’ activity across platforms via a unique identifier. It is worth mentioning that under Apple’s upcoming App Tracking Transparency (ATT) update for iOS 14, iPhone users who download apps with IDFA will be prompted with a notification informing them and asking for consent.

Google said, “When Apple's policy goes into effect, we will no longer use information (such as IDFA) that falls under ATT for the handful of our iOS apps that currently use it for advertising purposes. As such, we will not show the ATT prompt on those apps, in line with Apple's guidance. We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple's guidelines for all of our apps in the App Store”.

READ: Apple To Crack Down On Tracking IPhone Users In Early Spring

For years, Apple has supplied apps with IDFA in a bid to help them link the same user across multiple programs. However, earlier this year, Apple said that it will require that apps show users a one-time pop-up message to gain their consent to access their IDFA. With Apple’s shift away from the unique identifier, Google faced a decision to either keep using IDFA on iOS versions of its app and thus require users to consent to be traced via pop-up or it could switch to a new type of ad tracker.

Google said that it will switch to another Apple tool, called SKAdNetwork. The company also added that it is pushing Apple to improve that framework, although it is considered less effective at letting advertisers track users across devices. In its blog post, the search engine also warned that publishers and advertisers that rely on its mobile ad software will experience weaker result without IDFA access.

READ: Apple Posts Big Quarter On Fast Sales Start For IPhone 12

Facebook says it could harm businesses

Meanwhile, social media website Facebook and other app makers are concerned that the new Apple warning may discourage users from opting in and cripple sales. Facebook even went on a public campaign in December, warning that the consequences of IDFA’s retirement would result in its users seeing less-personalised ads. However, the website later said that it plans to display the pop-up to seek users’ consent.

"Apple has made it clear that if we don't use Apple's prompt that they will block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses that rely on our services every month," it said.

READ: Apple Watch Unity Face Released As Part Of The Black History Month Initiative

READ: Parler App Not On IOS App Store: Reason Behind Apple Removing Service Explained

