Motorola Nio Price In India, Specs, Release Date & More Details

Motorola is known for its reliable smartphones that have never failed to mesmerize users with their incredible features. After the recent announcement about the Motorola Nio, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its launch. That is the reason why many Indian fans are wondering about Motorola price in India. If you are wondering about the price, specs and release date, the do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Motorola Nio Specs and features (Expected)

RAM - 8 GB and 12 GB RAM

Operating System - Android 11

Processor - Snapdragon 865 SoC

Rear Camera - Triple Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP main camera + 16 MP ultrawide angle camera + 2 MP depth sensor

Front Camera - 16MP + 8MP dual selfie cameras

Resolution - 2400 x 1080

Battery - 5100 mAh

Display - 6.7-inch display

Screen - Hole-punch notch

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours - Sky and Beryl colour options

Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory - 128 GB and 256 GB

The Motorola Nio smartphone is said to have a new refresh rate offering. According to GSMArena, this new Motorola smartphone may have a 105 Hz refresh rate. Looking at the battery and RAM one can expect a good user experience. Apart from this, the Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) on Weibo found Motorola Nio leaked images. The leaked images show the full design of the smartphone and it can be seen in two colour options; Sky and Beryl.

Motorola Nio Price in India

The official Motorola Nio price in India is not yet announced. However, the base variant that is the 8 GB + 128 GB variant is expected to cost Rs 39,999. The new Motorola phone comes with a 6.7-inch display with a dual selfie camera.

Motorola Nio release date

Motorola Nio release date is not announced officially yet. However, many tech enthusiasts believe that the launch may happen on February 10, 2021, and buyers can expect Motorola to launch this smartphone in the first quarter itself.

