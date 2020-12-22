Samsung Leaks: Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Specs And Features Revealed; Have A Look

Samsung is under the spotlight with all new products coming up in the market. With a lot of buzz about the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones, the organisation is yet again in the news with the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro. The latest Samsung leaks suggest several specifications and various features of the next-gen earbuds. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, specs and features. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs and features

The snips and screenshots have been leaked online which reveals several important features. The new Samsung Earbuds are said to have 3D Spatial Audio which requires a user to have Samsung Android 11 smartphone with OneUI. The Galaxy Earbuds Pro will also feature Voice Detect, ANC mode, a "Find my Earbuds" option, and much more. Below is the list of all the features revealed by GitHub.com.

Voice/ conversation detection - Turn volume automatically down when the earbuds detect a conversation

Left/ right hearing adjustment

Noise controls Ambient sound mode ANC mode

Bixby voice wake-up sensor

Voice Detect - Lowers the media volume and turns ON Audio pass Will likely work with all devices

Customizable touch controls

Notification Readouts

“Find my Earbuds” option

Spatial 3D Audio processor with head tracking 3D spatial audio requires Android 11 Samsung device with OneUI and some certain "sensors" ( not specified )



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is unique compared to its predecessors, however, many of its features resemble Apple’s AirPods. The Samsung Leaks have also revealed that the TWS earphones will come in three distinct colours such as Purple, Silver and Black. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price is said to be €229 in Europe ( Rs 20,688 in India and $ 279.95 in the USA ), as per GSMArena.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro release date

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launch is said to happen alongside the upcoming flagship smartphones; Galaxy S21 series, in January 2021.

