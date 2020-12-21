Amazfit GTS 2 Price In India, Specs, Features & More: Know Details

The much-awaited Amazfit GTS 2 has been released in India in three colour options, Midnight Black, gold and silver. The Amazfit smartwatch has a 1.65" HD AMOLED screen, a powerful 246mAh battery and more. Many buyers have been wondering about Amazfit GTS 2 specs and price in India. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Amazfit GTS 2 specs and features

3D Curved design & HD AMOLED Screen: The Amazfit GTS 2 is a curved 1.65" HD AMOLED screen, covered in 3D glass, boasts a crystal-clear 341ppi pixel density, the bezel-less design naturally transitions to the aluminium alloy watch body for an enhanced visual aesthetic.

Long 7-day battery life & built-in GPS: The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mAh battery that can last 7 days, and is always ready to escort you wherever your exercise takes you and can go for 25 hours with continuous GPS to map your workouts.

3GB Music Storage: Control mobile music playback via Bluetooth, and transfer your favourite songs to the watch through your mobile phone with a massive 3GB local music storage. put your wireless headphones in, your phone down, and follow the music.

12 sports modes & 5 ATM: Amazfit GTS 2 includes 12 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. this smartwatch provides useful data such as distance, speed, heart rate, calories burned, etc. making your workout more efficient.

All-round Health Tracking: Equipped with the biotracker 2, the second-generation ppg bio-tracking optical sensor, the Amazfit GTS 2 can provide 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring. It also consists of the pai health assessment system, which uses algorithms to convert all of the complex health and activity data into one single score, to help you understand your physical state at a glance.

Amazfit GTS 2 Price in India

The Amazfit GTS 2 has been launched in India today and it is available on the Amazon India website from 12 PM IST onwards. The Amazfit GTS 2 price in India is set for Rs 12,999 ($179.99 in the USA). The Amazfit smartwatch comes with three colour options including the Midnight Black, gold and silver. But, currently, users in India will only be able to order the Midnight Black colour option.

