Genshin Impact 1.3 Update Details: Changes, Release Date And Characters

Genshin Impact developer, miHoYo has announced a major update coming to the game and it is called the Genshin Impact 1.3 update. Many leakers have been talking about this upcoming update which has revealed several new things about it. However, as soon as the Genshin Impact 1.3 leaks were making a lot of buzz, the developers decided to provide a sneak peek of what to expect. Many players around the world have been wondering about Genshin Impact 1.3 release date, Zhongli buffs and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Genshin Impact 1.3 release date

According to a post on miHoYo's news blog, Genshin Impact 1.3 release date is slated to come out in February 2021. This update will include the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue. This celebration is one of the most well-known in Chinese culture as it is meant to mark the beginning of spring. Lanterns are lit to symbolize light returning to the world, much like sunlight illuminates the horizon, and brings families back together.

Genshin Impact 1.3 update

Regarding Zhongli buffs

Adjustments to Passive Talent “Dominance of Earth” Original Effect: Increases Planet Befall’s DMG by an amount equal to 33% of Zhongli’s Max HP. Post-Adjustment Effect: The DMG dealt by the following of Zhongli’s attacks will be increased based on his Max HP - Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG will be increased by 1.39% of Max HP. The Stone Stele, Resonance, and Holding Mode DMG of Dominus Lapidis will be increased by 1.9% of Max HP. Planet Befall’s DMG will be increased by 33% of Zhongli’s Max HP.



Adjustment to Dominus Lapidis’ Holding Mode Original Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects – Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales are based on Zhongli’s Max HP and have 250% Geo DMG Absorption. Deals AoE Geo DMG. If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG. Post-Adjustment Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects – If the maximum number of Stone Steles has not yet been reached, it will create a Stone Stele. Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales are based on Zhongli’s Max HP and have 150% Physical DMG and Elemental DMG Absorption. Deals AoE Geo DMG If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG.



Note: This adjustment will also greatly increase the interruption resistance of Dominus Lapidis’ Holding Mode.

Regarding Geo Elemental Mechanics