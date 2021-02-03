Sony Has Sold 4.5 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles In 2020 Within A Single Quarter

Sony has made an impressive comeback with their latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5. They have reported record sales figures. The console has been so popular that whenever people have tried to buy it, it has been sold out both in stores and online. Even with the restocks, PS 5 sells out pretty fast.

PS5 Sales

According to recent reports released by Sony, they shipped a total of approximately 4.5 million units of Playstation, all over the world. Sony released this data along with their most recent company earnings reports. While Sony Playstation 5 is in very high demand worldwide, Sony's production capabilities are not enough to match the demand leading to rising prices of the PS 5 consoles being sold by third-party sellers.

As the demand for the latest console role, the demand for PlayStation 4 dropped very fast. Only 1.4 million units of PS 4 were sold last quarter of 2020, a surprisingly low amount, even considering that a new generation console is out. However, Sony gaming department managed to do much better than the previous financial year, analyst Daniel Ahmad reported. Revenue increased by 40 per cent, mainly motivated by the PS 5 sales.

Overall profit was up by 50 per cent, as a lot of games were sold with the PS 5 devices, netting Sony big profits. Other revenue streams were PS Plus subscriptions and accessories and hardware sales for the PS4 and 5. A loss was incurred due to “strategic price points for PS5 hardware that were set lower than the manufacturing costs,” the company says.

These numbers are bound to continue growing as Sony ships more and more consoles all over the world. Even with COVID-19 halting shipping and production delays, Sony has sold a large of consoles Once the PS 5 devices are back in stock in large quantities we will see the real sales numbers. Even with COVID, Sony has managed to match the sales of PS4 when it was initially launched, which also shipped 4.5 million units in its launch quarter. Meanwhile, Microsoft has yet to release the sales figures for their new generation consoles Xbox series X and S, but the company has said their Xbox revenue has been up by 86 per cent since the last year.

