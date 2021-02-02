'The Day Before' Release Date: Is It Arriving On PS5 And Xbox Series X?

The Day Before is an upcoming open-world third-person shooter game from Fntastic and MyTona. The online multiplayer has been turning heads for a while and it is expected to be one of the biggest releases in the genre. And while it continues to create a buzz among users, it appears that the game will finally get a release sometime soon.

The Day Before release date

The massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) was announced last month and it has been scheduled to release sometime during Q2 this year.

The Day Before PS5 and Xbox Series X release

The Day Before is currently set to release on Windows PC platform and it will be available via Steam Store. If you are a PC user, you can add the game to your Steam wishlist by heading over to this link. Right now, it isn't clear if the game will be available on beta before getting a full release.

It is also unclear if The Day Before will be arriving on gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Also, there aren't any details if the game will make it to current-gen consoles. We might get more details on its availability on consoles as we approach the release.

The Day Before trailer

Developers at The Day Before have released a new announcement trailer for the game, giving fans a detailed look at the gameplay.

The video game is set in a deadly post-pandemic America which is full of flesh-hungry zombies that are fighting each other for food, and anything they can possibly have. Players will find themselves explore various deadly environments as they work their way to grab onto loots and various other resources required for survival. Players will also be able to loot a number of weapons which can be used to fight off the creepy zombies.

According to the game's description, players will wake up alone in a world where they no longer remember anything from the past. This is when the player will set out on a journey to search for answers and resources to survive.

Image credits: Steam Store