Sony's Reveals Its New Drones Project, "Airpeak" To Support Video Creators

Sony is all set to enter into the drone market and compete with consumer-focused drone makers such as DJI, Parrot and Skydio. The Japanese giant unveiled a new project, and it is called the Airpeak. With this new project, Sony wishes to “support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible.” So, here are all the details that we know so far about Sony's new drone project, Airpeak.

All about Sony's new Airpeak drone project

Sony has revealed quite a lot about its plan entering in the drone market in its official press release. The organisation wants to present filmmakers, video creators and vloggers with something new to look forward to. The Japanese company wrote, "Airpeak will support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible, aiming to contribute to the further development of the entertainment industry as well as to improved efficiency and savings in various industries."

According to Sony's statements, the Airpeak will also promote this project to enable drone-use with the highest level of safety and reliability in the environment. The new project for drones in the field of AI robotics, this new announcement not only increases the competition in the market but it also assures the possibility of witnessing some great innovations in the future. However, The company already has Aerosense which actually a business-focused drone collaboration with ZMP. Aerosense specializes in surveying, capturing live events and creating maps from drone imagery.

As we all know, due to the restrictions and precautions over the Coronavirun pandemic, the travel industry is facing a lot of difficulties. This has also affected the use of drones in such a situation as people are unable to visit places to shoot drone shots. Apart from this, Sony will also have to face market competition with GoPro, DJI, Parrot and Skydio. Nevertheless, DJI is facing a lot of backlash of being a Chinese company which may help the organisation for a quick boost. The company soon plans to begin the launch by Spring 2021.

