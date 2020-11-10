Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Time, Download Size, PC Requirements & More

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been launched today, that is November 10, 2020. However, not everyone will be receiving the game at the same time. According to the official statement, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla will see a staggered release schedule as per the regions. But, the game is available for Early Access and you can obtain it from today digitally. This is the reason why many gamers are wondering about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release time, PC requirements and more. If you have been wondering about the same to prepare your computer for the much-awaited game, then here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Red Dead Redemption: When is Red Dead Redemption 3 coming out?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release time and date

Players residing in North America will be able to get Assassin's Creed Valhalla at 12:01 AM EST on November 10, 2020. On the other hand, players from Europe, Asia, Japan, and Korea can expect the game at 12:01 AM in their local time. The timing is set for platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Uplay on PC, and Google Stadia versions of the game, however, Epic Games Store version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available from 11 AM onwards.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC requirements

Assassin's Creed Valhalla system requirements (Minimum)

OS - Windows 10 (64-bit only)

CPU - Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 GHz / i5-4460 - 3.2 GHz

GPU - AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

VRAM - 4 GB

RAM - 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space - 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Additional Notes - Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Also Read | Among Us new update and patch notes details: Is there a new map coming?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla system requirements (Recommended)

OS - Windows 10 (64-bit only)

CPU - Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 GHz / i7-4790 - 3.6 GHz

GPU - AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB

VRAM - 6 GB

RAM - 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space - 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Additional Notes - Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Also Read | Genshin Impact Wagging Tongues predict Liben's location of Day 7

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Size

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Download

PC - 45.87 GB

PS4 - 45.87 GB

Xbox One - 45.87 GB

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Languages Supported

Audio: English, French, Italian, German Spanish (Spain), Russian, Portuguese (Brazilian), Japanese

Menu + Subtitles: Spanish (LATAM), Korean, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Arabic

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Skye Larsen decision explained: Kill or Upload?