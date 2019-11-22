The Debate
The Debate
Cybertruck's 'unbreakable Glass Window' Cracked During Live Demo And That Was Awkward

Gadgets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's first electric pickup truck called Cybertruck at a live event in Los Angeles, California. Here's what happened.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled the company's first electric pickup truck called Cybertruck at a live event in Los Angeles, California. But in what could be an awkward moment for Musk, Cybertruck's 'unbreakable glass windows' cracked during his live, on-stage demo. Here's what happened:

Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in his usual punk-show style, showing off the truck’s stainless steel body and super-strong "armour glass” windows. In fact, even a sledgehammer did not make a dent in the car’s doors.

But the event went slightly wrong while testing the window’s strength. Metal balls hurled at the car cracked two windows — though the glass did not completely shatter into pieces.

"Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk joked of the throw. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, this is how Twitterati reacted:

READ | Elon Musk launches new Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck starting at $39,900

Tesla Cybertruck launch

Tesla launched its first electric pickup truck in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Tesla Cybertruck starts at $39,9000 (about Rs 29 lakh) and goes all the way up to $69,900 (about Rs 50 lakh). However, it won't be hitting the roads until next to next year, probably late 2021. Meanwhile, interested customers can place preorders on Tesla's website.

(With AP inputs)

Published:
