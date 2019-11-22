Cybertruck's 'unbreakable Glass Window' Cracked During Live Demo And That Was Awkward

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled the company's first electric pickup truck called Cybertruck at a live event in Los Angeles, California. But in what could be an awkward moment for Musk, Cybertruck's 'unbreakable glass windows' cracked during his live, on-stage demo. Here's what happened:

Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in his usual punk-show style, showing off the truck’s stainless steel body and super-strong "armour glass” windows. In fact, even a sledgehammer did not make a dent in the car’s doors.

But the event went slightly wrong while testing the window’s strength. Metal balls hurled at the car cracked two windows — though the glass did not completely shatter into pieces.

"Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk joked of the throw. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, this is how Twitterati reacted:

Elon Musk must have collaborated with Homer Simpson. pic.twitter.com/emdI8BTdvs — Tina Marie (@itsme_tati_) November 22, 2019

How much trouble is he in? pic.twitter.com/9QtLKZ7hG6 — Voice for Peace (@thesayid) November 22, 2019

Anyone who knows anything about ballistic glass can tell you the glass always cracks. Whether there's penetration or not is what determines adequate protection. — Patrick McGauley (@bulletsandsteel) November 22, 2019

Been a $TLSA fan boy but I think the polarizing design missed the mark. Who is the buyer for this? Mad max and cyber punks? Assuming they did market research. Can’t imagine my gardener, contractor, etc rolling up in this. This design narrows TAM vs F-150. — Paul Chu🧢 (@paulchu_og) November 22, 2019

Tesla Cybertruck launch

Tesla launched its first electric pickup truck in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Tesla Cybertruck starts at $39,9000 (about Rs 29 lakh) and goes all the way up to $69,900 (about Rs 50 lakh). However, it won't be hitting the roads until next to next year, probably late 2021. Meanwhile, interested customers can place preorders on Tesla's website.

(With AP inputs)