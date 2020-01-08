Upcoming Smartphones And Gadgets In 2020 That Will Leave Tech Geeks Excited

Every year witnesses the launch of fascinating gadgets that are technologically advanced. Previously launched smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Fold and the upcoming gadget Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold have created enough buzz among the audience making them curious to see what comes next.

Not to mention, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world's first foldable laptop. This year in 2020, tech freaks will see the release of a list of upcoming smartphones and gadgets. Here's taking a look at them.

Upcoming smartphones and gadgets

Invisible Cameras by OnePlus

OnePlus has recently announced their new phone which is called OnePlus Concept One. The phone is made by OnePlus who is partnering with McLaren for this smartphone edition. The Chinese company has used an electrochromic glass for their rear cameras which means that the user cannot see in the camera's until they open their camera application.

The phone has a Papaya Orange colour stitched leather back. The electrochromic glass which OnePlus has used on the back panel of the phone is the world's thinnest glass. The company has not yet announced the prices and release date of OnePlus Concept One phone.

Samsung SelfieType CES 2020

With the help of AI, Samsung is going to come up with technology by which users can type any message easily just by the camera. Samsung's AI camera calls the technology as SelfieType. It is completely a futuristic fascinating technology by Sasmung.

Realme X50 5G and X50 Master Edition

After the success of Realme X2 Pro, the Chinese company is going to come up with their upcoming smartphone Realme X50. The smartphone will come with 5G support and the latest snapdragon processor. However, the price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet.

