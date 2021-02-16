What Is Facebook Watch? Know All About This Feature And Other Details

Many users have started taking most of their content through social media platforms. Most people love to get their content through videos on these platforms. Facebook has understood this demand for video-based content and has created a new section for it in their application called Facebook Watch. Many users want to learn more details about this, like Facebook Watch Release Date, Facebook Watch Price and What is Facebook Watch.

What is Facebook Watch?

Facebook Watch is a section on Facebook that allows the user to view, share, react and comment on videos uploaded by creators and publishers. Watch is available on mobile devices globally, and on desktops in certain countries. The feed for this section is personalized according to the interests of each viewer. Their Watchlist provides the people with a set place where they can check out all the videos from the pages they are following. People also have the ability to customize the pages that appear on their Watchlist.

How are videos recommended on Facebook Watch?

Facebook takes a look at a lot of activity by the user to determine the type of videos that will be most relevant to be recommended to them in their feed. These recommendations are decided according to the videos people find and return to. The feed also adds videos from pages that have loyal and engaging communities. There are also certain videos that aren’t recommended, these could be from the pages that have violated certain policies of Facebook.

Facebook Watch for content creators

Facebook has kept the content creators in focus too and has provided them with certain features to make their content look better and also to increase their reach. If the content creator is trying to put out their content on this platform, Facebook Watch provides them with certain features to help the process become smoother. They provide video templates for the users to prominently display videos and also to make it easier for the followers to access this content and interact with it. They have also added more features for the content creators to increase the reach for their videos.

Facebook Watch release date

Many users are still asking when Facebook Watch is coming out. The Facebook Watch release date was August 10, 2017, and it has been available for users since then. As for the Facebook Watch Price, the users don’t need to pay anything to use the services of the Watch section on Facebook.

