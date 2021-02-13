‘Chappelle’s Show’ Returns To Netflix After It Was Cancelled In November 2020

Netflix removed ‘Chappelle’s Show’ in late November after the comedian complained that Viacom CBS licensed the show to Comedy Central without any approval from his side. On Friday, February 12, Dave Chappelle released a surprise clip from a standup performance in which he declared that his show will return to Netflix on the same day. Dave Chapelle made this announcement at the end of a clip from a performance he did at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin, Texas. The stand up comic also showed his gratitude to Netflix head Ted Sorandos for removing the show at his request back in November.

Why was ‘Chappelle’s Show’ cancelled?

Some fans were wondering 'why was Chappelle's show cancelled?'.In the new 10-minute surprise clip, Dave Chappelle said that he will renegotiate his deal with ViacomCBS. The clip is titled Redemption Song. Complex revealed that ViacomCBS hasn't well managed the details regarding the licensing of Chappelle’s Show. In November 2020, according to the portal, Chappelle stated that while companies are free to lease shows however they see fit, they typically have to cut a check to the creatives once a deal occurs. Chappelle said that ViacomCBS hasn't done this yet, and those viewers who are streaming the show are basically “fencing stolen goods.” Check out the clip from Dave Chappelle's Instagram account below:

In the video, Chappelle also said that he asked everyone to stop watching and the audience listened to him. Finally, he got his show back along with a license and millions of dollars. He thanked everyone for this gesture. Later on in the video, he even talked about recovering from COVID-19 and the attack on the Capitol.

About Dave Chappelle's show

Dave Chappelle's standup show is created by Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan. Entertainment magazine, TV Guide included the show in "TV's Top 100 Shows". Entertainment Weekly also included the show in the list of "New TV Classics". Dave Chappelle's show is highly acclaimed by critics all around the globe.

About Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards as well as a Mark Twain Prize. In 2018, he also played a role in Oscar-nominated A Star IS Born. He even got nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the film. Last year, he also hosted some episodes of Saturday Night Live.

