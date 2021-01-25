What Time Does GameStop Restock PS5? Where To Buy The Console?

According to PlayStation's official website, the PS5 was launched on 12th November 2020. But even after two months, PS5 is not available in all stores. Many players and enthusiasts are looking forward to news related to PS5 restock and when it will be available in the stores.

Interested to know what time does GameStop restock PS5? Then here are some details and news for you about this gaming console.

What time does GameStop restock PS5?

GameStop was also unable to offer ps5 to the buyers since its release. It was due to the product shortage during the pandemic situation. But, GameStop finally announced official news on ps5 restock on 21st January 2021.

The main question is what time does GameStop restock ps5?

GameStop uploaded a status on their official Twitter account. According to the post on 21st January, the company is offering some limited numbers of PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch consoles will be available on their official site. Gamestop has started restocking the ps5 model from 21st January 2021. Buyers can visit the official website of GameStop to buy the console. But, the stocks are limited.

A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles are NOW AVAILABLE here: https://t.co/p6f3KynxZF



If you miss out on this round, don't worry -- we'll keep you posted as more become available. pic.twitter.com/oK0ZJLpIy8 — GameStop (@GameStop) January 21, 2021

Probably, the GameStop PS5 restock will happen in different phases. The company announced that they are releasing limited bundles. But, more bundles will be available in the next stages. They also announced that there would be more models available on the upcoming ps5 restock and even if someone misses the cut this time, they can buy in the next turn.

The consoles will only be available in bundles. It is often a steal deal as bundled consoles come with pre-loaded games and consoles making them a full set. The bundles are priced with reasonable amounts. But, bundles are expensive than the single console.

The bundle offer can cause some problems to those looking forward to buying only the PS5 gaming console. This deal can be an excellent potential for those who do not have any issue paying something extra for the pre-loaded games.

Till now, there is no news if the GameStop PS5 restock programme will be available with only the gaming consoles without any bundle offer. It seems that the buyers who want to only buy the console need to wait for further news from GameStop.

Nevertheless, it is excellent news that GameStop is going to restock PS5 to meet the demands of PS5 buyers. You can buy the bundle offer with PS5 from the official website.