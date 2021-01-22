Ravi Dubey Flaunts His Stunning Pair Of Black And Gold Shades; Fans React With Fire Emojis

Ravi Dubey has a massive fan following and receives tons of love from fans every time he shares glimpses of his life on social media. As he recently posted yet another glimpse of his snazzy look with his fans, many fans took to Ravi Dubey's Instagram post and commented positive things.

Actor Ravi Dubey recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a cool picture of himself wearing a snazzy set of black and golden coloured sunglasses. In the photo, Ravi Dubey can also be seen with an intense expression. He can also be seen wearing a black leather jacket with a black t-shirt underneath.

In the caption, he wrote ‘black and gold’ in Devnagri script and in a matter of time, all his fans went to Instagram and complimented on how he looked in his latest picture while many others dropped fire symbols to depict how 'awesome' he was. Many others took to Ravi Dubey’s Instagram post and added tons of heart and flower symbols along with it. Several other fans just added heart-eyed emojis to depict how thrilled they were to see his dazzling look. Let’s have a look at Ravi Dubey’s Instagram post and see how they loved his latest photo.

Ravi Dubey's Instagram updates

As the actor loves to share glimpses of his reel life, he also added yet another post in which he shared a glimpse of the set of one of his shoots. In the photo, a cameraman can be seen holding the camera and capturing a shot on his set. In the caption, he stated how it was a new day, a new family, a new style. He even added how the actor remained the same, the character was new with a new beginning.

Ravi Dubey’s TV shows

Ravi Dubey’s TV shows are one of the reasons why the actor has a massive amount of fans so far. He has appeared in a variety of TV shows in his career and has managed to establish himself as an actor. Some of the popular Ravi Dubey’s TV shows include Saas Bina Sasural, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Jamai Raja, Stree... Teri Kahaani, Doli Saja Ke, etc.

