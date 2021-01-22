Matthew Wade FLOPS In BBL Game Too After India Debacle, Fans Roast Keeper-batsman: WATCH

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade, who returned to captain Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2021, continued with his poor run of form. The southpaw was once again dismissed cheaply for 6 in Match 47 of the BBL 2021 against Perth Scorchers on Friday in Melbourne. Wade is coming on the back of an awful Test series against India where his dismal performances garnered a lot of criticism.

Matthew Wade's poor run of form continues, dismissed cheaply for 6

The left-hander played all four Test matches and could only manage 173 runs across eight innings at an abysmal average of 21.62. It was expected that Wade, who is an attacking batsman, would finally be able to find his rhythm in the BBL but his six-ball stay against the Scorchers was proof enough of how he lacked the desired confidence and intent.

Chasing a huge target of 179, the Hurricanes needed to get off to a quick start to stay in the contest. However, they were dented in the first over itself as they lost Wade with just six runs on the board. It all happened on the final ball of the first over when Jhye Richardson bowled a back of a length delivery which Wade tried to guide towards the square leg region for a single. However, all he could manage was a leading edge as the bowler completed an easy catch off his own bowling.

He did it with the bat, now Jhye Richardson is doing it with the ball!



He picks up the massive wicket of Matt Wade for 6 in the first over #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/dDptdqadR3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

Twitter was abuzz after Wade failed to get going on his return to BBL. Several reactions poured in as fans roasted the southpaw and asked him to come out of the Test match mode. Here's how fans reacted to Wade's dismissal.

Like in the test series wade is failing in bbl too — Zameer Sayed (@ZameerSayed14) January 22, 2021

Wade..Come out from the test series. Be free. — Harish Kumar Dongala (@HarishDongala) January 22, 2021

Lol, the way they trying to miss the ball but it still hits edge of the bat. — Madmax (@Madmax01279673) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, Hobart's scoreboard read 142/7 in 17.4 overs. They need another 38 runs in 14 balls with Scott Boland and Tim David at the crease. This game is extremely crucial for Hobart as a win here will send them straight to second spot in the points table. They are currently at the sixth place with six wins, five losses and 23 points to their name.

Hobart Hurricanes squad 2021

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

