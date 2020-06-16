How Does The TikTok Apple Juice Work? Here Are All The Details You Need To Know About It

Tiktok is an app is famous for its flashy and viral videos and routines that quickly become a new trend all over social media. The new Tiktok app which is currently garnering a lot of mystique and suspense are the "Tiktok apple juice challenge" videos. The new challenge involves the Tiktok users actually biting into a plastic bottle. Read on to know more about this new Tiktok challenge and how it works.

What is the TikTok apple juice challenge?

Those living in America might have heard about the company called Martinelli. This new TikTok craze is actually related to the apple juice bottles sold by Martinellis. The apple juice bottles are made of PET plastic and are shaped like an apple as well. However, these bottles are only available in the U.S. as of now.

For the "TikTok apple juice challenge", one needs to get a Martinelli's apple juice bottle with the weight of 10oz. People then can bite into the bottle while being on Tiktok. The Tiktok users are actually buying the apple juice bottles as well as posting their videos as they bite it. This trend is that is being considered weird among social media users is the current challenge on TikTok. Take a look at the TikTok video right here.

Is the TikTok apple juice real?

The new TikTok challenge has made a lot of TikTok users to buy the Martinelli's apple juice bottle. The TikTok users have caught on to this craze with this challenge. Apparently biting into a Martinelli's apple juice PET bottle sounds like just like as you are biting into an actual apple.

However many videos that the TikTok users are posting have actually added the sound effect of biting an apple. So, the TikTok videos are edited. The actual sound of biting the PET bottle is like a crunchy one due to the three layers of plastic that the PET bottle is made of which makes us think as if we are actually biting of an apple. It is considered to be a unique marketing technique by the Martinelli's. However, the company hasn't officially commented about the same yet.

The challenge has been one of the unique ones on the video sharing platform. So for those who are curious about this, check out the video below, which shows that the PET obviously does make a crunching sound just like biting into a real apple. Take a look at this TikTok.

One can buy the TikTok Apple juice online as well as in stores in the US. TikTok Apple Juice can be bought from the websites of companies like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and Martinelli’s official website as well.

