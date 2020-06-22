WWDC 2020 Live: Apple To Not Reveal Any New Hardware During The Virtual Event?

Apple's WWDC 2020 event is all set to kick off soon and has evidently managed to intrigue tech enthusiasts around the world. As seen through the years, a number of major leaks regarding the WWDC event often do the rounds on the internet. Though most of them are often trustable, some end up giving away all the details of what Apple had in store for its developers and fanbase for the event. As of 2020, WWDC has adjusted itself to the current times and the tech giant Apple has turned into a virtual event which can be streamed on Apple's official homepage and various social media platforms including YouTube.

Apple to not reveal hardware at WWDC?

This year-round, various leaks from the tech field have revealed that Apple may not be revealing any hardware during the virtual WWDC event. Jon Prosser from the Front Page Tech YouTube had tweeted on his official account that any possible hardware might be scrapped for the 2020 WWDC event. Check out his tweet below -

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is the traditional platform for the company to unveil its new versions of iOS, macOS and other software updates, but hardware at times creeps into the picture too. The 2019 Mac Pro was unveiled during 2019's conference whereas the HomePod debuted back in 2017's WWDC. In 2020, Apple was rumoured to debut a number of exciting hardware additions to its lineup like the iMac, Apple TV 4K and the Apple AirTaga. But, latest leaks, just a day before the event started to suggest that WWDC will not unveil any hardware and instead choose to focus on the software arena.

The rumoured all-new iMac was rumoured to be an all-in-one desktop apparently inspired by the iPad Pro. The screen bezels were reported to have sleeked down furthermore than what the current generation sports. On the other hand, leaks also suggested that a refreshed and a possibly more affordable version of the HomePod would debut during WWDC too. But none of these exciting rumours will come to life if the recent leaks turned out to be true. Apple's WWDC event can be live-streamed by clicking the link given below -

