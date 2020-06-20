WWDC Rumours: Predictions Of What Will Be Announced At The WWDC 2020 Online Event

The 31st Worldwide Developers Conference of Apple has been announced and it will be a digital-only event in 2020. This to avoid public gatherings while the world is fighting against a pandemic. The date of the virtual WWDC event is June 22. 2020, and it will be free for everyone. So note it down and be prepared if you are a developer.

The online WWDC event will allow millions of developers to get access to future versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apart from this, they can even engage with Apple engineers through engineering sessions, one-on-one lab appointments, and more. While June has always been a Worldwide Developers Conference month for Apple, this time it is going to begin on Monday, June 22 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time i.e. 10:30 PM IST. As per several reports, the event will be streamed from Apple Park and can be watched on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app on the Apple TV, or YouTube. However, the WWDC rumours have also begun before the tech supergiant could announce anything about it. The WWDC rumours reveal some incredible details and we have summed all of it up for you in this article.

What will be announced at WWDC 2020?

There have been rumours about the WWDC 2020 Apple event that Mac designs and descriptions of upcoming processors will be revealed. The most alarming rumour is that Apple is speculated to introduce us with its new over-ear headphones which they have been working on for a long time. All these WWDC rumours are based on previous WWDC events by Apple and how they revealed iOS 13, macOS Catalina, the new Mac Pro and a new display in WWDC 2019. Similarly, in WWDC 2018 and 2017, iOS 12 and 11 were introduced respectively.

Software and WWDC iOS rumours

iOS 14 rumours

It is reported that Apple will announce iOS 14 to all the developers and it will also provide a demonstration before rolling out a developer beta version. iPhone smartphones run on iOS technology operating system. The WWDC rumours also suggest that iOS 14 will have a built-in translator.

macOS 10.16 rumours

The macOS 10.16 update is expected to be big news but the name is certainly not discovered yet. It is speculated that Apple is about to switch from Intel to ARM-based processors which will affect how the macOS works. Similar to iOS 14, the new macOS 10.16 is rumoured to have a similar translation feature. Apart from all this, the update is expected to only focus on stability and reliability for now.

Other software rumours

There are several WWDC rumours about the tvOS 14, watchOS 7 and a new version of HomePodOS. It is speculated that Apple may also speak about upcoming changes to its apps such as Pages, Numbers, Keynote, iMovie, Music and more in the WWDC 2020 event.

Services bundle

The biggest rumour that has been intriguing several users is that Apple is thinking of providing a Service Bundle for Apple's subscriber services in a single subscription. Currently, subscribing to Apple's subscriber services such as Apple Music, TV+, Arcade and News+ takes approximately $30 a month. This rumour reveals that the tech giant might introduce us to a cut-price bundle for those who want to use more than one of its services. The rumour got some more weight when the code in the iOS 13.5.5 beta refers to a "bundle offer" and "bundle subscription".

Apple Hardware rumours

Over-ear headphones

Amongst the biggest rumours of Apple hardware is the over-ear headphones. Fans of this organisation have been waiting for a long time for such a device and it is about time that Apple should introduce over-ear headphones.

Updated Apple TV

According to the reports and WWDC rumours, Apple is ready to launch updated Apple TV hardware, and it may happen at the WWDC online event. Fans are expecting that the company may introduce a smaller and cheaper Apple TV that could help Apple reach the masses with its TV-streaming service.

Tag object tracker

This is amongst the most-awaited hardware coming up by Apple. It is rumoured that this Tag object tracker is going to have discs which can be attached to keys, wallets and other important items and track it using the Find My app.

