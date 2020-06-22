WWDC Schedule: What Time Does The Apple Keynote 2020 Start In India?

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of tech events that did not end up getting cancelled turned out to be virtual events for fans to enjoy them while sitting at the comfort of their homes. Similarly, Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year is also going to be an online-only experience for developers across the globe to get acquainted with the latest software and possibly hardware changes which the tech giant will introduce today, i.e on June 22, 2020. The event will be kicking off on June 22 and is expected to go until June 26, 2020.

Also read: What to expect from WWDC: iOS 14, Apple WatchOS7 and much more

What time does the keynote start?

The keynote event will start will be free to watch for all on Apple's homepage, Apple Events app on Apple TV and Apple's developer website and app along with their official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The WWDC online event is scheduled to kick-off at 10 AM PDT i.e 10:30 PM IST. Readers can access the link given below to watch the WWDC event live.

Also read: WWDC date revealed; more details about Apple's annual developer's conference

As seen every year, leaks and rumours surrounding WWDC 2020 have given enthusiasts an idea about what Apple has in store for them today. As per various leaks, Apple is expected to present the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, WatchOS 7 and macOS 10.16 updates. The tech giant company is also expected to introduce a new line up of iMac, Apple TV 4K and also the much-rumoured Apple AirTags.

Also read: Apple temporarily closing 11 stores because of health risks

iOS 14

iOS has gone under consistent changes with every WWDC and Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 this year-round. Rumours also suggest that the company will drop the naming format of iOs to go ahead with iPhone OS to make it more in-sync with iPad OS and macOS. Whereas various leaks also suggest that the new software will enhance the multi-tasking features, bring a new layout for the home screen and its management and revamp AR applications for iPhones. Whereas, the latest introduction of iOS 14 is also expected to be much more stable than its predecessor as Apple has reportedly changed the way it tests the software of their devices to ensure smooth rollouts for end-users.

Also read: WWDC Rumours: Predictions of what will be announced at the WWDC 2020 online event