What Is BHM On YouTube? Who Created The YouTube BHM Logo? Know Details

Youtube is one of the most used apps across the globe, which has tremendous content in all genres. People love this website for its simple and easy to use interface which allows them to learn new things, make their own videos and more. However, a big organisation like YouTube has changed its logo adding something you. Now, users can see YouTube BHM on the site, and that is why many are wondering about what is BHM on YouTube. So, here is all you need to know.

What is BHM on YouTube?

YouTube changed its logo today that is February 1 onwards to YouTube BHM. The word "BHM" which can be seen in Orange, Red and Blue colour actually stands for "Black History Month". The organisation is celebrating black excellence as a tribute to the leading personalities and events in the African diaspora. This change in YouTube logo is not permanent rather it will be hosted for the entire month of February as a tribute to the Black community and their contribution to the society.

People residing in the US and Canada will only be able to see the changes in the YouTube logo because this event is celebrated in these regions during February. On the other hand, European countries may see the YouTube BHM logo in the month of October due to the event celebration. Countries beyond these regions may not see the changes at all.

Who created the YouTube BHM logo?

The Black History Month logo for YouTube was created by typography artist Leandro Assis. Assis, hailing from Rio, Brazil, is known for creating revolutionary creative works that focus mostly on black culture and LGBTQ+ rights. YouTube shared an official video called ‘Celebrating Black History Month’ on its website to reveal the logo. The video features various small illustrations on a black background in which Leandro Assis explains his inspiration were the black people around him, their dance, music and the entire culture. Below is the official YouTube video for the ‘Celebrating Black History Month’ logo inspiration, have a look -

