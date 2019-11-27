Xiaomi Teases New MiT V Related Announcement For 28 November

It seems that there is a new Mi TV-related announcement on the cards. This would take place on 28 November. This should potentially excite Mi loyalists.

The Mi TV

Now, Xiaomi has teased a major announcement for 28 November. This has now seemingly got Mi loyalists excited, gauging reactions on micro-blogging site Twitter. Some of the loyalists are now estimating that the Mi TV 5 could be on the cards. However, Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal the exact aspects that would be shared possibly in an event on 28 November. In this regard, check out official announcements from Xiaomi India along with loyalists’ reactions.

Mi fans, gear up! For you'll wake up to something new tomorrow. A big surprise awaits! Stay tuned.



RT and guess what's coming! pic.twitter.com/JePwOFaeOp — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) November 27, 2019

Mi TV 5 — #MiFan Sandeep Sharma (@Sam_7795) November 27, 2019

New update in Mi tv with November security patch level and data savare feature on Netflix and Amazon prime video — Max Boricha (@BorichaMax) November 27, 2019

In this regard, Xiaomi's Mi TV series has turned out to be popular. At this point in time, it is also worth noting that the company reportedly sold more than 10 lakh Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in India over a period of one month. These smartphones have also been in demand, considering their sellout status during online flash sales. Also, the Mi Note 10 - a next-gen handset is slated to hit Indian shores soon. USP of this device is apparently its 108 MP rear camera. This could be a first-for as far as smartphones (and its users) in India are concerned. Hence, it captures eyeballs, for now.

