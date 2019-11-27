The Debate
Xiaomi Teases New MiT V Related Announcement For 28 November

Gadgets

It seems that there is a new Mi TV-related announcement on the cards. This would take place on 28 November. This should potentially excite Mi loyalists.

Xiaomi

It seems that there is a new Mi TV-related announcement on the cards. This would take place on 28 November. This should potentially excite Mi loyalists.  

The Mi TV

Now, Xiaomi has teased a major announcement for 28 November. This has now seemingly got Mi loyalists excited, gauging reactions on micro-blogging site Twitter. Some of the loyalists are now estimating that the Mi TV 5 could be on the cards. However, Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal the exact aspects that would be shared possibly in an event on 28 November. In this regard, check out official announcements from Xiaomi India along with loyalists’ reactions. 

 

 

 

 

 

In this regard, Xiaomi's Mi TV series has turned out to be popular. At this point in time, it is also worth noting that the company reportedly sold more than 10 lakh Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in India over a period of one month. These smartphones have also been in demand, considering their sellout status during online flash sales. Also, the Mi Note 10 - a next-gen handset is slated to hit Indian shores soon. USP of this device is apparently its 108 MP  rear camera. This could be a first-for as far as smartphones (and its users) in India are concerned. Hence, it captures eyeballs, for now. 

Also Read: Xiaomi Says It Sold Over 10 Lakh Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro Phones In India In 1 Month  

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

 

