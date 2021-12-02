5-hour Long Live Stream Becomes Most Popular Gaming Video On YouTube; See Details

YouTube India put out a statement on Thursday and gave their users some statistics and information on the most-watched videos on the platform. According to reports by PTI, there was a 5-hour long gaming live stream of Free Fire World Series Final this year, that became the platform's most popular video of 2021. YouTube India also mentioned that 'gaming levelled up' this year.

YouTube's most popular gaming video

YouTube mentioned in their statement that the video of Free Fire World Series Final became 2021's most popular video in India. Speaking about the gaming scenario in the country, a statement by YouTube India read, "In 2021, gaming levelled up emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building. In fact, a 5-hour long gaming live stream of the FreeFire World Series Final in 2021, became one of the most popular videos in India this year."

The statement also informed that YouTube channel Round2Hell, which has over 23.6 million subscribers, was listed as one of the top 10 creators in India. The statement read, "Comedy got new laughs. While Round2Hell's 40-minute long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video, comedy did just as well in short-form video." The list of top creators topped by Total Gaming, majorly comprised of the most popular and famous gaming channels. It included Techno Gamers, Lokesh Gamer, A_S Gaming and Gyan Gaming.

Other videos in the top 10 trending clips of 2021 included TVF's Aspirants UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai, The Land of Bigg Boss by Ajay Nagar, famously known as Carry Minati online, The Mummy Returns by creator Ashish Chanchalani and Bhide Jumps Off Balcony from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The statement also spoke about new genres that emerge when science and technology were fused with entertainment and took over the platform. Top Shorts creators like A2 Motivation (Arvind Arora) and Mr Gyani Facts shared facts in the form of short byte-sized videos and creators like Crazy XYZ and MR. INDIAN HACKER fused science with entertainment. This gave YouTube a new genre that came to be known as Science and Experiments.

Image: Pixabay/representative image

With inputs from PTI