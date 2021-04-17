AC Odyssey Praxilla's Legacy: What Are The Correct Dialogue Options To Please Praxilla?

Assassin's Creed is known for introducing the players with tons of quests and that too of different categories. One of them is known as Praxilla's Legacy and in order to obtain this quest, you will have to speak to Praxilla again after completing the Repairing the Lyre quest. You will find her in the camp as she will be waiting for you there. One thing you need to remember is that before you attempt the Praxilla's Legacy quest, you must complete the "Repairing the Lyre" quest.

AC Odyssey Praxilla's Legacy

The mission will start with you having to Escort Praxilla and following her to the stage. After you have escorted her, talk to her and in order to please Praxilla and the audience, choose the options mentioned below. These are the lines of her favourite poem that she told you at the start of this quest.

"The most beautiful thing I leave is the light of the sun."

"Second are the shining stars and the face of the moon."

"Then ripe cucumbers, apples, and pears too."

Shortly afterwards she will be attacked by some thugs and you will have to Protect Praxilla by killing them. After doing that, talk to Praxilla and the quest will be completed. The rewards for the completion of this quest are: Epic XP, Epic Drachmae, Ornate Bow (Epic Bow)

AC Odyssey Update 1.5.3

[PC] Addressed an issue that resulted in crashes when entering Elysium with an RX 5700 (XT).

Addressed an issue that caused the “New Content” notification to pop-up regularly after claiming the Melaina mount.

Addressed an incorrect description for Legendary chest maps in the Spanish version of the game.

Content

Episode 3 Bloodline – Legacy of The First Blade Added in-game support for Bloodline.

Lost Tales Of Greece Added support for upcoming Lost Tales of Greece, coming in March and beyond.

Features & Improvements NEW – Added the New Game+ mode Players will be able to keep their current progression (Gear, Mounts, Spear upgrades, Ship upgrades, Abilities, Drachmae, Crafting Materials, etc.) when starting a New Game. To access New Game+, you'll need to have completed the Family Quest Line. NEW – Added Frames to Photo Mode Added a set of 10 frames to decorate your photos. NEW – Accessibility Update Alter backgrounds behind dialogues On: This will enable a background for subtitles and dialogue. Off: This will disable the background for subtitles and dialogue. Subtitles: This will enable a background for subtitles only. Change subtitle size



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal