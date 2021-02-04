AC Valhalla Alfred Study Location: Checkout This Guide To Find The Alfred Study Key

The Alfred study in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is located in Wincestre. The exact location is the Old Minster church. Go inside then there will be an altar. Keep going up the stairs which will lead to the library. Go left into the corridor leading out of the library, and you’ll see a door with a padlock. This is the king Aelfred’s study. There will be a lot of documents inside and these will help you out by giving additional information about this quest.

AC Valhalla Alfred Study Location

Follow these steps to gain access to the Alfred study location:

This starts with killing all of the Order members except for the Father.

This includes all of the zealtos.

After that, you need to complete the entire main storyline – all of the sagas.

Only then can you return to Hytham and talk about Alfred.

This starts the Poor Fellow Soldier quest, which will lead you to the Alfred.

Once you’ve found him, simply talk to him and he’ll gift you the key, in the end, to help you see what his intentions were.

AC Valhalla Update for User Interface / HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed an issue where the arrow quantity could remain stuck at 12.

Addressed an issue where UI language changes weren’t applied during combat.

The camera will now be closer to the character when browsing tattoos in the Animus Store.

Addressed an issue where colour-blind previews would sometimes not be displayed in the menu.

Addressed an issue where color-blind values weren’t applied to the Order of Ancient menu.

Addressed an issue where a blank box would appear in the Completed Quests list.

Addressed an issue where fall damage could be negated by opening the menu right before hitting the ground.

Addressed an issue where Auto Loot didn’t work when an enemy was stun finished.

Addressed an issue where the Raculf Monastery couldn’t be raided.

Addressed an issue where some icons were missing for newly acquired God Favors.

Addressed an issue where In-Game news sometimes wouldn’t load correctly.

Addressed an issue that caused players to receive incorrect items when purchasing Vegvisir (Front) or Muninn (Front) schemes.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to acquire duplicates of Asgardian ship schemes.

