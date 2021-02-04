AC Valhalla Aveberre Megaliths: Here Are The Steps To Solve This Puzzle

The Aveberre Megaliths standing stones is located in the area of Hamtunscire, English. These standing stones are actually a puzzle and the players will have to line these up to match them with the symbols on stone signs. Here in this article, you will know the correct way to solve this megalith puzzle and also about the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Aveberre Megaliths

The Aveberie Megaliths stones are located directly towards the west of the Wincestre area in Hamtunscire. The players just need to go to this location of the circle of stones and then go to its centre for finding the symbol stone.

Now its time to solve the puzzle

Climb the tallest pillar present behind the symbol stone.

Get on top of the pillar and look to the cluster of stones due east.

Try to align the symbols for recreating the symbol from the symbol stone.

Hold for a few seconds until it registers.

This will complete the puzzle.

When you solve the Aveberie Megaliths puzzle you will receive XP and +1 Hamtunscire Mysteries.

AC Valhalla Update for Gameplay, Combat, AI

Addressed various NPC behaviour issues.

Addressed an issue where NPCs would sometimes return to a location they fled from that is still being raided.

Addressed an issue where whales would sometimes start their fleeing behaviour mid-air.

Addressed an issue where Archery was blocked with M and K holding the SHIFT key.

Addressed an issue that caused players’ line of sight to be blocked using incendiary or Poison traps with the predator bow.

Addressed an issue where guards would sometimes not react with hostility to watching Eivor burn members of their faction with oil jars. *I- uh nevermind. Moving on.*

Addressed an issue where NPCs could be killed by throwing corpses at them in Vinland.

Addressed an issue that removed Bjorn from the ship crew.

Addressed an issue with the Mentor’s Set where the gear perk sometimes didn’t activate even though 2-4 set pieces were equipped.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from controlling the raven when Q or E buttons were assigned to one of the move actions.

Abilities, Perks, Skills Addressed an issue where some ranged special abilities could incorrectly be used with guided arrows. Addressed an issue where one NPC would not leave Eivor’s side when Feign Death was used. Addressed an issue where several abilities wouldn’t work against hostile dogs. Addressed an issue where Man’s Best Friend would not unlock after completing the quest A Little Problem. Addressed an issue with the Mentor’s Set where the gear perk sometimes didn’t activate even though 2-4 pieces of the set were equipped.



