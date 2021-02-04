AC Valhalla Hytham Quest: Check Out This Comprehensive Guide On Hytham

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading the article for an AC Valhalla guide on the Hytham quest.

AC Valhalla Hytham

Once you have collected the right amount of raw materials for building the Hidden Ones Bureau (400 raw materials and 30 stocks), you will have to come to the marked place on the map, and build the Hidden Ones Bureau for proceeding to the next stage of the quest:

For this part, the players will have to follow Hytham.

Hytham shows that he is very grateful for your help for building the Hidden Ones Bureau.

As a thank you, he wants to give Eivor what the Assassins appreciate very much.

Leave the building and follow the young Assassin.

Hytham will now get you to a place where you can perform a Leap of Faith.

Now follow Hytham back to Ravensthorpe

This will mark the quest completion

As a reward, you will receive 3,400 XP and unlock quests related to the Order of the Ancients.

AC Valhalla Update

The latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla update fixed a lot of issues in various Quests, World Events, Side Activities. Some of the main issues that were addressed are mentioned below:

Addressed an issue in Legend of Beowulf where the clue marker would remain after it was investigated.

Addressed an issue in A Sticky Situation where the NPC would sometimes not spawn.

Addressed an issue where the player could get stuck fishing in The Baker’s Plaint.

Addressed an issue in Fishing Lesson that under certain circumstances prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue where players are stuck after pledging to Lincolnscire after returning from Vinland.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in a boss fight during A Cruel Destiny. *Ah yes, A Cruel Destiny, indeed.*

Addressed an issue where some treasures wouldn’t be at their location or couldn’t be looted. (Grandbridgescire, Hamptunscire, Oxenefordscire, Eurvicscire)

Addressed an issue where players could receive an Online Service Error when trying to save.

Addressed an issue where players got blackscreen after building the blacksmith.

Addressed an issue where players didn’t receive Storming the Walls after completing Severing the Lines.

Addressed an issue in To Serve the Light where Hytham would get stuck on the boat when randomly shooting arrows into the water.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Settlement NPCs.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing Clues and Riddles.

Addressed an issue in the Absence of an Ealdorman that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where the quest objective marker was pointing to a wrong destination in The Devil Has All the Best Tunes.

Addressed an issue in War Weary that prevented players from completing the quest when Ceolbert was accidentally killed.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from starting the Daughters of Lerion encounter. (Goneril, Cordelia)

Addressed an issue in Binding Fate that caused the boss to be stuck on a rock.

Addressed an issue where Estrid could get stuck in Taken.

Addressed an issue in Pluck the Quill where players would sometimes be unable to interact with Aelwyn.

Addressed an issue in Binding Fate that caused the boss to be stuck underground when using Dive of Valkyrie.

