AC Valhalla Of Blood And Gods: Here Is A Brief Guide For This Boss Quest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes under the game genre of action RPG developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the 12th major instalment in the Assassin's Creed series and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows.

Also read | Human Activity Dating 2 Million Years Ago Discovered In Tanzania: Study

AC Valhalla of Blood and Gods

Also read | FFXIV 5.45 Modern Aesthetics - Early To Rise Hairstyle: How To Get The New Hairstyle?

This quest known as "Of Blood and Gods" starts in Odin's Rest outside of Hemthorpe. This is immediately after the quest known as "On Borrowed Time" quest. Below are the steps to know for this quest:

The very first thing you need to do is go to the seer's hut present outside Hemthorpe's northeast gate.

Now talk to her.

Start following the seer as she leads you to the foot of The Sleeping Jotun.

Climb to the synchronization point of The Sleeping Jotun

Use the Meditate feature

Two cutscenes will play after meditating and the quest will finish after that. The first cutscene shows after meditating The second cutscene will play after you defeat hemming.



AC Vahalla Update 1.1.1

Added in-game support for Ubisoft Connect achievements to the game.

Unlock conditions for Quest-related or not-repeatable achievements: Achievements where unlock conditions have been met will pop when the player completes a new quest.

Unlock conditions for Countable/repeatable achievements: Achievements will pop whenever the player performs an achievement-related action past the unlock condition.

Miscellaneous The Animus Pulse will now highlight dead bodies for necessary situations only. Enemies can no longer be auto looted using the Throw Weapons perk. Tweaked AI detection when using disguise while dodging or while being in-air. Added a reward to the Death Stranding homage. Quivers and rations will now refill when upgrading them while they are depleted. White dots hinting at rations/adrenaline/arrow loot beyond interaction range will no longer be displayed when the player has max quantity already. Players will now be able to use “Wake up” at any time while in Asgard. Previously you had to complete the first quest. Daily quests will now reset whenever the game detects that it’s not possible to continue or restart the quest. The quest may then be reactivated at the informer. Added Text-to-speech to letters found in-game. Added previews to colour-blind and subtitle options.

Balancing Tweaked damage dealt and received values for the Lost Wolf boss encounter to reduce friction when playing on Drengr difficulty. Rebalanced initial damage dealt with Harpoon Impalement Lvl 1 / 2.



Also read | GTA Online Tag Team Job: Learn How To Participate In Tag Team In GTA Online Here

Also read | Fortnite Patch Notes: All The New Stuff Coming To Fortnite In V15.30 Plus A New Game Mode