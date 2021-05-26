AC Valhalla Wrath Of The Druids DLC Update: Should You Buy The New DLC Expansion?

AC Valhalla is one of the most popular open-world RPGs (Role Playing game) out right now. The game is a continuation of the highly popular Assasin's Creed series of games. Ever since the game was released, game developer Ubisoft has been adding new updates and challenges to keep the game feeling fresh and exciting for players. The latest major content update was the AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC expansion pack. This DLC expansion pack is similar to the expansion packs of Witcher 3 and adds a lot to the story. Read on to know what to expect from the Wrath of the Druids AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids: What's New?

The reviews for AC Valhalla's Wrath of the Druids has been mixed at best. While the original game AC Valhalla received a ton of positive reviews, the Wrath of the Druids fails to live up to the greatness of the original game. That's not to say that Wrath of the Druids is not an enjoyable expansion, it is, but fails to stand up to the original. The Wrath of the Druids DLC takes place in Ireland, instead of England and brings a ton of new missions and quests for gamers to solve. Wrath of the Druids, which was released on May 13 is the first paid DLC update since the game was launched. Apart from there, there have been a few smaller free updates.

The new expansion can take about 20 hours to finish if you play each and every quat and side mission and the Ireland scenery is a welcome change from the original. There are a ton of new missions that players can get invested in. The Wrath of the Druids is a whole separate experience, and players don't need to have finished the original game to experience this DLC pack. The new expansion pack also adds new game mechanics and new enemies that players will have fun defeating. However, it should be noted that the DLC is not as good as the main quest, and if you did not enjoy playing the main quest, there is a chance you may not enjoy the new expansion pack. Readers can take a look at the official AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids trailer given above.

AC Valhalla Update

The latest Assasin's Creed update - 1.2.1 was released by the developers on April 27, 2021, as the AC Valahalla website. A lot of balance changes and new content was introduced in the update. Many bugs and glitches have been removed. Players can take a look at the full update on the official AC Valhalla website. The game is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Stay tuned for more news on AC Valhalla and gaming.

IMAGE: AC VALHALLA