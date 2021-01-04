Anno 1800 System Requirements: How To Play This Building Sim Video Game

Anno 1800 is a city-building construction simulation game that was released in 2019. The game is developed by Blue Byte and is marketed by Ubisoft. It is the seventh game from the Anno series. The game follows the settings after the prequel Anno 2205. The Anno 1800 gameplay is set in the industrial revolution era of the 19th century when the whole western world especially Europe was going through a huge revolution. In the Anno 1800 gameplay, the player needs to plan a city and build their dream city using all their available resources. The game comes with blueprint silhouettes, and a player progresses as he collects more resources.

The main aim is to collect money and revenue from tourism. So, you need to build a beautiful city which is free of pollution and offers an attractive arrangement of tourist spots while having new and modern industries.

This game is playable on windows supported devices. You can easily find anno 1800 download link for Windows computers.

The game requires some specific features for a device. There are two sets of anno 1800 system requirements. The first one is the minimum requirement which your device should contain to run the game.

Minimum requirements-

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-6350 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

GPU: GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon R9 285

DX: DirectX 11

HDD: 60 GB Available Hard Drive Space

Anno 1800 is known for its high-end graphics and intense gameplay. So, those who are looking forward to enjoying the game to the fullest need something advanced. The recommended anno 1800 pc requirements are-

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690K 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480

DX: DirectX 11

HDD: 60 GB Available Hard Drive Space

If your device fulfills these anno 1800 pc requirements, you will be able to unlock the full potential of the game while playing. Furthermore, you can also play the game on your laptop if it supports and fulfills all the recommended anno 1800 system requirements.

How to download the game?

You can download this game from the official site, or on epic games. You will find the anno 1800 download link on the site. From there you can download the game and install it on your device. Your device should support at least 60 GB of free space to accommodate anno 1800 game size.