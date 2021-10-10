Apple Files Appeal In Lawsuit Against Epic Games Over External Payment Links

Back in September 2021, a US federal Judge ruled one out of ten rulings in Epic Games' favour during the lawsuit file against Apple. US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez asked Apple not to prohibit developers from including external links in their applications that redirected customers for paying on other portals to avoid the commission Apple charges on payments made through Apple's App Store.

While the Cupertino-based company did not express its take on the ruling back then, Apple has filed an appeal on October 8, 2021, to delay the change they required to make in the App Store by December 9, 2021. Apple is opposing the ruling and stating previous hearings as evidence that transactions platforms like Apple's App Store promote healthy competition. Keep reading to know how Apple has appealed against the ruling by US Federal Judge.

Apple asks for a stay on the injunction that allows developers to put external payment links

The judge who was officiating the case found Apple to be guilty of violating California's anti-competition law and asked Apple to allow developers to put external links to their own payment systems. However, Apple states that it has already agreed to delete one section of its App Store Guidelines as a result of yet another lawsuit against Cameron. In its appeal against Judge Gonzalez's ruling, Apple argues that it would not be able to protect users from fraud if it is forced to allow developers to put external payment links in their apps. The company is asking for a stay on the injunction and now another hearing will take place in November 2021.

Judge ruled in favour of Epic Games, asking Apple to allow developers to out an external link

According to the injunction issued by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Apple is "hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to in-app purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact, obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app." The injunction was issued on 10 September and will take effect from 9 December, in a period of 90 days.