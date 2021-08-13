Last Updated:

Battlefield 2042 Gets Battlefield 4's Kimble Graves Back As Irish For Their Upcoming Game

Battlefield 2042 brings back Battlefield 4's Kimble Graves to the game & the players are curious about it. Here is all the information about this character

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Battlefield 2042

IMAGE: XBOX TWITTER


EA has constantly been releasing a lot of new information about their upcoming FPP shooting game. The makers have recently released some new information about the storyline of their game. They have confirmed to bring in a Battlefield 4 character to their latest addition of Battlefield 2042. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this game. Here is all the information about the Battlefield 4 character being released in Battlefield 2042, read on.

Battlefield 2042 character introduced 

EA and Dice have now released a new short film called Exodus for Battlefield 2042. This short film explains how the No-Pat civil war started in the game. The trailer features Kimble Graves from Battlefield 4. This is the first time EA has added a character from their previous generation of the battlefield to their latest game. This Kimble Graves will be introduced as Irish and it will be a playable No-Pat Specialist character in the game. Apart from this, EA has also released a total of four new Battlefield 2042 characters including Canadian-born Webster Mackay, veteran medic Maria Falck, expert engineer Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and lone wolf Wikus "Casper" Van Daele. here are some fan reactions on Irish from Battlefield 2042. 

More about Battlefield 2042

EA has set October 15 as the release date for their upcoming Battlefield 2042. The game will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The players can already pre-order this game at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999. A beta version of their game is supposed to be released in September. Rumours going around in the tech community say that EA is going to release a total of two maps including Rotterdam and Narvik for their Open Beta version. The release of this game has been delayed because of the production issues brought up due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of Battlefield 2042 specifications required to run the game without any issues. 

READ | Battlefield 2042 makers add Crossplay feature for next generation consoles and PC

Minimum PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Memory: 4GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Video Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

READ | Battlefield 2042 Open Beta to release in September: Here's how to register
READ | Is Battlefield 2042 offering a battle royale mode? Know more about EA's upcoming release
READ | Battlefield 2042 to release map based on a town somewhere in India, know which one
READ | Battlefield 2042 to get Free-to-Play Modes and Mobile Game as post-launch content
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND