Battlefield 2042 Gets Battlefield 4's Kimble Graves Back As Irish For Their Upcoming Game

EA has constantly been releasing a lot of new information about their upcoming FPP shooting game. The makers have recently released some new information about the storyline of their game. They have confirmed to bring in a Battlefield 4 character to their latest addition of Battlefield 2042. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this game. Here is all the information about the Battlefield 4 character being released in Battlefield 2042, read on.

Battlefield 2042 character introduced

EA and Dice have now released a new short film called Exodus for Battlefield 2042. This short film explains how the No-Pat civil war started in the game. The trailer features Kimble Graves from Battlefield 4. This is the first time EA has added a character from their previous generation of the battlefield to their latest game. This Kimble Graves will be introduced as Irish and it will be a playable No-Pat Specialist character in the game. Apart from this, EA has also released a total of four new Battlefield 2042 characters including Canadian-born Webster Mackay, veteran medic Maria Falck, expert engineer Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and lone wolf Wikus "Casper" Van Daele. here are some fan reactions on Irish from Battlefield 2042.

More about Battlefield 2042

EA has set October 15 as the release date for their upcoming Battlefield 2042. The game will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The players can already pre-order this game at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999. A beta version of their game is supposed to be released in September. Rumours going around in the tech community say that EA is going to release a total of two maps including Rotterdam and Narvik for their Open Beta version. The release of this game has been delayed because of the production issues brought up due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of Battlefield 2042 specifications required to run the game without any issues.

Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements