Battlefield 5 Is Free To Play Currently: Know How To Get This EA Title For Free

Battlefield 5 is now free to play game and the players are curious to know more about it. So we have listed how to play this game for free here. Read more

Battlefield 5

Battlefield 5 is one of the most popular first-person shooter video games that has been released by EA. It is the 16th instalment to the Battlefield gaming series. The players will now be able to enjoy this classic FPP shooting title for no additional cost. This has now been picked up by the gaming community and they are extremely curious to learn more about playing this game for free. They have been asking questions like How to get Battlefield 5 for free? To help them, here is all the information on the internet about claiming this game for free. Read more 

How to get Battlefield 5 for free?

The makers of Amazon Prime Gaming have been releasing a nuembr of new games every month for its players. Currently, Battlefield 5 is one such game that has been made free to play for all Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. To get this game, the players are just required to connect their account President and directly start downloading the game. Keep in mind that adding the game to the game library makes it free for life. This game will only be available to play till October 1st and after that, a new set of games will be released. Apart from this, here is also a list of games that have been made free to play for August. 

Amazon Prime Game list

  • Metamorphosis: The game requires the players to play as a tiny bug, Gregor. It is basically a first-person adventure set in a surrealist world. 
  • A Normal Lost Phone: This is basically a puzzle video game that will help the players explore the mindset of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player.
  • Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story: Jump into the social life of Laura in this spiritual sequel to A Normal Lost Phone.
  • Planet Alpha: The game is set in an alien world that is full of mystery and danger. The players are required to harness the power of night and day while surviving in the game.
  • Secret Files: Tunguska: This is one of the most popular adventure video games released by Deep Silver. Know what this Graphic adventure video game is about by playing it. 
  • Lost Horizon 2: The game revolves around the story where superpowers threaten to tear the world apart. A British soldier has to save his family in this popular title. 

