Before Your Eyes Endings, Game Plot, Chapters: How Exactly Does The Game Work?

Before Your Eyes has been the talk of the gaming community since it was released on April 8, 2021. This is basically because of Before Your Eyes gameplay and Before Your Eyes' game plot has not been seen in a game before. So to help out our readers, we have managed to gather some information about the Before Your Eyes endings.

Before Your Eyes ending

The game is one-and-a-half hours long and takes the player through the entire life journey of an 11-year-old boy. In the end, Ferryman takes you to the gatekeeper and asks him to hear the story of a young boy who could not grow old. The game takes the player back to one of the most valued memories of the child. The story explains the story of Benjamin Brynn and his death. The ending seems extremely emotional and is certainly one of the most interesting parts of the game. Thus trying out the game yourself to understand how it works properly is certainly extremely important. We have also attached a video for a complete walkthrough of the game that can answer all your questions about the game.

Before Your Eyes game plot

Before Your Eyes game plot is based on the fact that your character is dead and is currently starting to hear a story aboard the ship of a mythical Ferryman. This Ferryman is present to help the souls to reach the afterlife. To do so, he will first need to learn about your life in the game and thus sends you back in time to relive some of the most important moments of your life. The entire game is controlled by the blink of your eyes and takes you through the exciting journey of the child's life. There are a total of 12 chapters in the game along with a proper ending. All these levels take the players through the entire life of Benny. We have managed to list the name of all these levels right here.

Before Your Eyes Chapters

Chapter 1: Fishing For Souls

Chapter 2: The Day Begins

Chapter 3: Growing Pains

Chapter 4: Meeting Chloe

Chapter 5: A Real Musician

Chapter 6: The Bug Decision

Chapter 7: The Makings Of A Career

Chapter 8: Elle’s Masterpiece

Chapter 9 : The Ferryman’s Questions

Chapter 10: The Ferryman’s Search

Chapter 11: The Truth

Chapter 12: The Great Life Of benjamin Brynn

Ending

Promo Image Source: Goodbyeworld Games Twitter