Best Borderlands 3 Weapon Skins: A Complete Guide To The Weapon Skins

Popular video game Borderlands 3 is a first-person shooter game and is a sequel to the Borderlands 2 game. This game offers great customization options. This includes Borderlands 3 skins. The Borderlands 3 weapon skins can be easily applied to the various weapons and one can also change the visual look of the weapons. The weapon skins can be received from different sources. Some of them are available after the player completes story missions and some are available as the world drops. We have compiled a list of the top ten best Borderlands 3 weapon skins for you.

Also read: MEM Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Preseason 2020-21 Game Preview

10 Best Borderlands 3 weapon skins

1. Gun-Fetti

The source of the skin is Crazy Earl and the colors are white, rainbow, unicorn, and pink.

2. Painbow

This skin is sourced from Crazy Earl and the colors are purple and rainbow gradient.

Also read: No. 6 Cincinnati Beats No. 20 Tulsa In Rainy AAC Title Game

3. Crepuscle

Sourced from Crazy Earl, this is available in blue gradient, black, and pastel orange purple.

4. Extraspectral

This skin is sourced from Crazy Earl. The colors available are gray, pink, and black.

5. Burnished Steele

This Borderlands 3 skin is sourced from Crazy Earl. This is available in red and steel gray colors.

Also read: Panthers' McCaffrey, Okung Inactive For Game At Green Bay

6. Skelebones

This is sourced from Crazy Earl and is available in black and white colors.

7. Retro Blaster

The source is Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions. Black, red, brown, and white are the colors available.

8. Deep Nebula

Legendary Drop is the source of this skin. Black, yellow, purple, and stars pattern are the colors available.

9. Dandy Lion

World Drop is the source of this skin. This is available in yellow and black colors.

10. Red Sands

The source is the Guardian Enforcer Bonus. Red blood splatter and brown are the colors in which this is available.

Also read: No. 3 Ohio State Beats Northwestern In Big Ten Title Game

Borderlands 3 weapons

Borderlands 3 weapons can be divided into six categories. The weapons in the different categories need a different kind of ammunition. The types of weapons are pistols, shotguns, rocket launchers, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and submachine guns.

Also read: Arsenal Loses To Everton 2-1 For Seventh Game Without A Win

9 manufacturers make these weapons for the gamers. They are Atlas weapons, DAHL weapons, Children of the Vault weapons, Jakobs weapons, Hyperion weapons, Maliwan weapons, Torgue weapons, Tediore weapons, and Vladof weapons. A player must select the weapons by thinking beforehand about the enemies that will help one to achieve success while playing this game.