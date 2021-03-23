Best Minecraft Servers: List Of Some Top Free Severs To Play Minecraft

Minecraft has been one of the most popular games played by players from all over the globe. Recently, the players have been asking about the best Minecraft servers. The players are able to join these games with the help of these Minecraft servers IP, So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about the best Minecraft servers. Here are some free Minecraft servers' IP.

Best Minecraft servers

Fallen Kingdom

IP: play.fallenkingdom.co

Server: Fallen Kingdom

Manacube

IP: play.manacube.net

Server: Minecraft skyblock, faction, parkour, creative, and survival servers

Grand Theft Minecart

IP: mc-gtm.net

Server: Minecraft survival server

Ranch N Craft

IP: mc.ranchncraft.com

Server: Minecraft RPG server

Brawl

IP: brawl.com

Server: Minecraft battle royale server

Desteria

IP: pvp.desteria.com

Server: Minecraft faction server

Mineplex

IP: eu.mineplex.com or us.mineplex.com

Server: Minecraft survival server

Minescape

IP: minescape.me

Server: Minecraft RPG server

Among Us Performium

IP: http://mc.performium.net/

Server: Minecraft Among Us server

The Mining Dead

IP: mc.havocmc.net

Server: Minecraft survival server

Hivemc

IP: play.hivemc.com

Server: Minecraft minigames server

Hypixel

IP: mc.hypixel.net

Server: Minecraft skyblock server

Minewind

IP: server.minewind.com

Server: Minecraft survival server

Minecraft Middle Earth

IP: build.mcmiddleearth.com

Server: Minecraft RPG server

The Archon

IP: play.thearchon.net

Server: Minecraft skyblock and faction servers

Zero.Minr

IP: zero.minr.org

Server: Minecraft parkour server

Piratecraft

IP: mc.piratemc.com

Server: Minecraft RPG server

How to join servers in Minecraft?

Find the server you want to join

Copy the IP address.

Open the game and click on ‘multiplayer’,

Then click on ‘add a server’.

Paste the IP address and name the server.

More about Minecraft

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently. In the game, the players are supposed to explore a blocky, procedurally-generated 3D world that has an infinite terrain. The player may even come across some new raw materials, craft tools and items, and build structures or earthworks. In the year 2014, Microsoft managed to buy Mojang and the Minecraft intellectual property for US$2.5 billion. Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Earth are some of the latest released Minecraft games currently.

image source: Minecraft Twitter