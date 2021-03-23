Best Minecraft Servers: List Of Some Top Free Severs To Play Minecraft

Minecraft has been one of the most popular games played by players from all over the globe. Recently, the players have been asking about the best Minecraft servers. The players are able to join these games with the help of these Minecraft servers IP, So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about the best Minecraft servers. Here are some free Minecraft servers' IP.
Best Minecraft servers
Fallen Kingdom
- IP: play.fallenkingdom.co
- Server: Fallen Kingdom
Manacube
- IP: play.manacube.net
- Server: Minecraft skyblock, faction, parkour, creative, and survival servers
Grand Theft Minecart
- IP: mc-gtm.net
- Server: Minecraft survival server
Ranch N Craft
- IP: mc.ranchncraft.com
- Server: Minecraft RPG server
Brawl
- IP: brawl.com
- Server: Minecraft battle royale server
Desteria
- IP: pvp.desteria.com
- Server: Minecraft faction server
Mineplex
- IP: eu.mineplex.com or us.mineplex.com
- Server: Minecraft survival server
Minescape
- IP: minescape.me
- Server: Minecraft RPG server
Among Us Performium
- IP: http://mc.performium.net/
- Server: Minecraft Among Us server
The Mining Dead
- IP: mc.havocmc.net
- Server: Minecraft survival server
Hivemc
- IP: play.hivemc.com
- Server: Minecraft minigames server
Hypixel
- IP: mc.hypixel.net
- Server: Minecraft skyblock server
Minewind
- IP: server.minewind.com
- Server: Minecraft survival server
Minecraft Middle Earth
- IP: build.mcmiddleearth.com
- Server: Minecraft RPG server
The Archon
- IP: play.thearchon.net
- Server: Minecraft skyblock and faction servers
Zero.Minr
- IP: zero.minr.org
- Server: Minecraft parkour server
Piratecraft
- IP: mc.piratemc.com
- Server: Minecraft RPG server
How to join servers in Minecraft?
- Find the server you want to join
- Copy the IP address.
- Open the game and click on ‘multiplayer’,
- Then click on ‘add a server’.
- Paste the IP address and name the server.
More about Minecraft
Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently. In the game, the players are supposed to explore a blocky, procedurally-generated 3D world that has an infinite terrain. The player may even come across some new raw materials, craft tools and items, and build structures or earthworks. In the year 2014, Microsoft managed to buy Mojang and the Minecraft intellectual property for US$2.5 billion. Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Earth are some of the latest released Minecraft games currently.
