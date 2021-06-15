Best Shaders For Minecraft 1.17: How To Download Optifine 1.17 Shaders?

Minecraft crossed about 140 million monthly active users in March 2021, which is a big milestone for the game. It is a testament to its popularity among the Minecrafters. However, the blocky open world and large pixels in the game do not appeal to some people. And hence, Minecraft 1.17 shaders can help players enhance the visual in-game experience by adding graphical elements which are highly detailed. Find more information about the best shaders for Minecraft 1.17 in this article.

Best Shaders for Minecraft 1.17

Shaders are software for video games that once installed on a computer, enhance the graphical performance of the video game. For an instance, Minecraft comes with its iconic pixel-block world, which is not visually appealing. Adding Minecraft 1.17 shaders to Minecraft increases the graphics manifolds. It would turn the 2D elements in the game into 3D elements, with detailed shadow and texture. There are a lot of shaders that support the latest Minecraft 1.17 update: Cliffs and Caves. The game comes with quite a few new additions and features. The second part of the update would be available later this year.

Other than that, the Minecraft 1.17 shaders add 3D plants, animals, structures and other objects to the game, and makes it look good. One of the best software for loading Minecraft 1.17 shaders is Optifine. It is important to understand that Optifine itself is an optimization mod that improves the graphical performance of the game including higher frame rates and control over HD textures. Using Optifine, a player can load custom shaders into the game, and enjoy the game with better graphics. Below is a list of the best shader for Minecraft 1.17.

BSL Shaders

Oceano Shaders

Nostalgia Shader Pack

Sildur's Vibrant Shaders

Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders

Continuum Shaders

projectLUMA shaders

Sora Shadders

Vanilla Plus Shaders

Chocapic13's Shaders

Beyond Belief Shaders

How to install Minecraft 1.17 Shaders?

Go to Optifine's website

Download the latest version of Optifine according to the version of Minecraft on PC

Download the desired shader pack for Minecraft from Optifine 1.17 shaders

Relocate the downloaded folder (ZIP) to "%appdata%\.minecraft\shaderpacks"

