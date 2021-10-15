Last Updated:

BGMI Announces Special Diwali Events, Set To Get PUBG Game Modes: Check Dates & Rewards

The Indian BGMI players can log in to the game and complete in-game Diwali events to avail exclusive rewards this festive season. Events will go live on Oct 20.

Krafton has decided to celebrate Diwali with its Indian users and is introducing new features, rewards and discounts for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game developers have once again made updates to the game by including India-specific events in it. The Indian BGMI players can log in to the game and avail exclusive rewards and can redeem the same in this festive season. 

BGMI has now come with a festive update for its Indian players. During the festive season, players can collect lamps inside the game and redeem them for rewards. The lamps collected can be exchanged for apparel, skins, and guns for a limited time. These new game modes are a part of Mega Mode that was earlier announced by the company, which will also see the Vikendi map make a comeback to the game. The update for PUBG modes in BGMI is being hugely anticipated by fans. 

When will BGMI Diwali event start

According to a press release by the game developers, the event will go live on 20 October, 2021, and will end on 9 November, 2021. During the event, there will be three major ways for players to reap rewards. The highlight event of the update is the ‘Lamp Exchange Event’. During this, players can collect Diwali lamps via in-game missions and redeem them for prizes. Players can spend the collected lamps to get permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband’, permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14’, and Crate Coupon Scrap.

There is a Diwali Log-in event, where players can log in to the game for seven days in a row and win a Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG. The seven-day log-in challenge will be active from 29 October to 9 November. Lastly, there will be a Premium Crate Special Sale during the event. Players will be able to buy one 50 per cent discount coupon for Premium crate from 15 October to 9 November.

How to redeem BGMI rewards on Diwali?

  • Players must log in to BGMI on 20 October
  • Complete the Diwali event tasks like collecting lamps during in-game missions
  • Use the lamps collected to unlock prizes
  • Go to the Missions option and tap on ‘Collect’
  • Open the Inventory section to check all the event rewards

