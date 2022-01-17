Call Of Duty: Mobile to get new content with Season 1: Heist, check release date here

Call Of Duty: Mobile is getting a new storyline beginning from January 20, 2022, when the new Season 1: Heist arrives in the game. Along with it, the online multiplayer battle royale game will get loads of new content, including a new Battle Pass, new functional weapon, charms, and more. Along with that, the game is also getting a new map called Hacienda. Keep reading to know more details about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Heist.

As mentioned in the official blog post by Call Of Duty: Mobile, "Makarov and his crew are at it once again as Call of Duty: Mobile celebrates a new story arc in Season 1: Heist. Start the year right with the addition of Hacienda and a Lunar New Year-themed Nuketown Temple, along with new Operators like Makarov — Kingfish and Yuri — Bratok, plus Lunar New Year-themed events and a Red Envelope Confirmed MP Mode, new Battle Royale points of interest, and of course a packed Battle Pass."

Call of Duty is getting a new story arc with Season 1: Heist

Along with the new storyline, Activision has added a map called Hacienda. The map first appeared in the iconic Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4. It takes Operators to the estate of a crime lord set in the Spanish countryside and features a boathouse, vineyard and other places. The Nuketown temple will arrive later in the season and will come with new architecture and props. There will be a new themed multiplayer mode as well.

The new multiplayer mode is called Red Envelope Confirmed and it will launch at the end of the month. It will allow players to battle in a 10v10 Kill Confirmed themed match for the Lunar Year of the Tiger. In place of dog tags, players will be collecting red envelopes in the match. Additionally, the mode will also feature traditional fireworks that can be seen by players. Further, the maps Isolated and Blackout will feature Lunar New Year cosmetics and decorations.

The game will also add a new tactical weapon called Storm Ball that offers defensive aid to the Operators. Once deployed, the shield blocks enemies line of sight hence avoiding any damage in close quarters. It can be unlocked at Tier 14 of the new Battle Pass. Another new weapon that will be available at Tier 21 is the PPSh-41 SMG. Other free items include a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the threat-tracking Heartbeat Sensor.