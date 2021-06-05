Call Of Duty Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault Locked: Know More About The New Update

Warzone has been one of the most successful games released in the Call Of Duty franchise. The makers have constantly been updating their game and this has been a major attraction point for the players. A new update has been released and it has added several new locations to the Verdansk 84 map. But the update has also deducted some things to do in the game like locking the Nakatomi Plaza vault. Here is all the information about the new COD update.

Call Of Duty makers lock the Nakatomi Plaza vault

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Includes the weekly Playlist and bug fixes. The '80s Action Heroes event has also ended.



The Season Three Reloaded patch notes have been updated (see *June 3rd): https://t.co/O16LzVgl79



Screenshots in thread below: — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 3, 2021

The players who are going to land in Nakatomi Plaza will now be surprised to see the vault being locked completely. This is a huge thing for the players as the Nakatomi Plaza vault used to grant the players with some interesting and useful supplies in the game. Seeing these vaults being locked certainly tells that the makers want the players to not go at these usual locations and try out other different areas of the map. Or it could also mean that they are going to release some new content related to Nakatomi Plaza vault thus keepin it locked for the meantime. Here is also some other information related to Nakatomi Plaza vaults in Warzone.

There were a total of 3 different Warzone vault keys in the game. All of them have some relation with the Nakatomi Plaza. But the main Warzone vault key that is going to be found in Nakatomi Plaza is the second one. The players needed to enter the Nakatomi Plaza using the helicopter. Doing this will automatically kickstart an in-game mission. Keep in mind that the game has already installed multiple C4 explosives on the rooftop. The players first need to disarm these explosives first. Do not waste your time on disarming all of these explosives, just be the one who will disarm the last one. Doing this will give you access to Warzone Vault Key card 2.

Apart from this, there is a hidden vault that can be located on floor 31 of Nakatomi Plaza. The players need to reach there using an elevator shaft that can be found in the middle of the tower. They can take help by using their zipline to reach floor 30. From this floor, it is important to take the stairs or else the game will not detect you reaching up on the 31st floor. Apart from this, the makers have also added a new game mode for the players. This new game mode makes the players search and eliminate opponents in the game, collect contracts and also makes the players find dog tags.

IMAGE: RAVEN SOFTWARE TWITTER