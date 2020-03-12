Call Of Duty Warzone Crashing PC + Call Of Duty Warzone Requirements

The much-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone is finally here and comes with two game modes – Battle Royale and Plunder. The Battle Royale pits a squad comprising three members against up to 49 other teams in a 'last squad standing' match with up to 150 players.

Plunder, on the other hand, tasks players with collecting the most in-match cash by looting across the map, stealing money from the enemies, and completing in-game contracts. Warzone takes place within Verdansk, an expansive city which has a number of named zones and more than 300 points of interest.

Call of Duty: Warzone - PC crashes and lags

While the Call of Duty: Warzone may be a highly intriguing game, a number of players have been facing some issues around lags and crashing, especially on PCs. Here’s a quick look at some of the issues faced by users:

I had a lot of fun playing #Warzone tonight. It's a really good game BUT :

- 90% of my friends can't join me coz their game keep crashing,

- Many lags early game for me.



Even with a good pc and internet connection, it's just so hard to run this game 😢 pic.twitter.com/OhylHKA2P6 — Medusa 🐍 (@medusnakes) March 11, 2020

Anyone keep getting constant crashing after the warzone update on pc? #Warzone #ModernWarfare — Crqist (@Cristof28543647) March 10, 2020

Well, I gave COD #Warzone a try on PC and it's laughable how bad it is. Can't run for more than a minute without crashing and exiting with no error. After an hour and a half of messing with it, I got about a full minute of training and it was not fun. Back to #Fortnite! — NuclearGeek (@spickett84) March 10, 2020

Well at least I can install warzone on my Xbox and play with my squad until the pc gets resolved but it will be hard not playing at 120fps+ which I had before the crashing — Thad A. 🏄🏻‍♂️ (aka BlackMesa3) (@SkinnySurfer) March 11, 2020

I really wish i could try the new @CallofDuty warzone but the game keeps crashing on my computer and since is no longer on geforce now i cant play at all — Flurpledur♠ (@Flurpledur) March 11, 2020

How to stop Call of Duty: Warzone from crashing?

Most GPU intensive games generally tend to crash or face other such issues on PCs during the launch attempts or while playing in public multiplayer matches. However, if the problem continues to persist, there are a few measures that you can take to lower the chances of constant crashes and lags. But before we get to that, make sure that your PC or laptop meets the minimum system requirements to play Call of Duty: Warzone.

Minimum system requirements to play Warzone: Call of Duty

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Storage: 175 GB of hard drive space

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

Do note that the above are the minimum system requirements, therefore, a higher configuration would be recommended for better gameplay experience. However, if everything seems to be in place, you may try these simple tricks:

Nvidia has recently released a new driver which has been tailored specifically to optimise the Call of Duty: Warzone performance. This is very essential for a stable experience.

Shut down all the extraneous programs that are running in the background.

Lastly, you may also try running Warzone on a lower setting. This mostly works for newer games as the odd ultra settings can sometimes be problematic to the graphics card. You can try turning all the settings down to a minimum, before gradually taking them back up one at a time.

