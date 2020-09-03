Can PUBG Make A Comeback From The Ban After The Government's Latest Crackdown?

PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games that has been banned in India by the Ministry of Information & Technology in its latest crackdown on Chinese-linked apps after evading two previous strikes in recent months. As part of the move, the IT Ministry has banned a total of 118 mobile applications which also involved other popular mobile games such as AFK Arena, Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, Chess Rush and more.
Also Read | Why Has India Banned PUBG? Salvo Against The Controversial Game Explained
Can PUBG make a comeback from the ban?
The latest ban on PUBG and 117 Chinese-based apps is the third round of crackdown on mobile applications that are said to risk the sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of the state. The previous bans have involved popular names like TikTok, ShareIt, and UCBrowser, among others. And while certain app developers have claimed to be in compliance with the requirements of the Indian law, there is still no word on whether these applications will be reinstated. And the fact that the ban has been linked to matters of sovereignty and national security, it seems highly unlikely that the ban will be lifted.
Also Read | Is Activision A Chinese Company? Tracing The Game Publisher's Origin
While a PUBG ban has already been announced in India, users are still able to play the game on their devices and even access it on the applications stores. This is because the government is still in the process of enforcing a complete ban. However, once the ban is in effect, Indian users will no longer be able to download it from Google Play or the App Store. This will also prevent existing PUBG users from running the game on their devices.
Also Read | Why Is PUBG Still Working? Here's Why The Popular Gaming App Was Banned
Chinese apps banned
Here's a list of 118 Chinese apps banned in India:
- APUS Launcher Pro - Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
- APUS Launcher - Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
- APUS Security - Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner
- APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
- APUS Flashlight - Free & Bright
- Cut Cut - Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
- Baidu
- Baidu Express Edition
- FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
- ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard Business
- CamCard for Salesforce
- CamOCR
- InNote
- VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
- Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
- WeChat reading
- Government WeChat
- Small Q brush
- Tencent Weiyun
- Pitu
- WeChat Work
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
- Smart AppLock (App Protect)
- Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
- Hide App-Hide Application Icon
- AppLock
- AppLock Lite
- Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
- ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
- Music - Mp3 Player
- Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
- Cleaner - Phone Booster
- Web Browser & Fast Explorer
- Video Player All Format for Android
- Photo Gallery HD & Editor
- Photo Gallery & Album
- Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
- HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
- HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
- Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- Gallery HD
- Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
- Web Browser - Secure Explorer
- Music player - Audio Player
- Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
- Lamour Love All Over The World
- Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
- MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
- MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
- APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
- LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
- Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All-Star - Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
- GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
- U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
- Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
- Tantan - Date For Real
- MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
- Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
- Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
- Alipay
- AlipayHK
- Mobile Taobao
- Youku
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Sina News
- Netease News
- Penguin FM
- Murderous Pursuits
- Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
- Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
- HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
- Little Q Album
- Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Hi Meitu
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- VPN for TikTok
- VPN for TikTok
- Penguin E-sports Live assistant
- Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
- iPick
- Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
- Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
- Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
Also Read | Is Mini Militia Chinese? A Look At The Game's Origin Country And Developers
Image credits: PUBG Mobile