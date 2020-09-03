Can PUBG Make A Comeback From The Ban After The Government's Latest Crackdown?

PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games that has been banned in India by the Ministry of Information & Technology in its latest crackdown on Chinese-linked apps after evading two previous strikes in recent months. As part of the move, the IT Ministry has banned a total of 118 mobile applications which also involved other popular mobile games such as AFK Arena, Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, Chess Rush and more.

Can PUBG make a comeback from the ban?

The latest ban on PUBG and 117 Chinese-based apps is the third round of crackdown on mobile applications that are said to risk the sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of the state. The previous bans have involved popular names like TikTok, ShareIt, and UCBrowser, among others. And while certain app developers have claimed to be in compliance with the requirements of the Indian law, there is still no word on whether these applications will be reinstated. And the fact that the ban has been linked to matters of sovereignty and national security, it seems highly unlikely that the ban will be lifted.

While a PUBG ban has already been announced in India, users are still able to play the game on their devices and even access it on the applications stores. This is because the government is still in the process of enforcing a complete ban. However, once the ban is in effect, Indian users will no longer be able to download it from Google Play or the App Store. This will also prevent existing PUBG users from running the game on their devices.

Chinese apps banned

Here's a list of 118 Chinese apps banned in India:

APUS Launcher Pro - Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

APUS Launcher - Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

APUS Security - Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner

APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

APUS Flashlight - Free & Bright

Cut Cut - Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

Baidu

Baidu Express Edition

FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard Business

CamCard for Salesforce

CamOCR

InNote

VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing

Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

WeChat reading

Government WeChat

Small Q brush

Tencent Weiyun

Pitu

WeChat Work

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos

Smart AppLock (App Protect)

Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

Hide App-Hide Application Icon

AppLock

AppLock Lite

Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online

ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

Music - Mp3 Player

Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

Cleaner - Phone Booster

Web Browser & Fast Explorer

Video Player All Format for Android

Photo Gallery HD & Editor

Photo Gallery & Album

Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download

HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

Gallery HD

Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

Web Browser - Secure Explorer

Music player - Audio Player

Video Player - All Format HD Video Player

Lamour Love All Over The World

Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community

MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All-Star - Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game

Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style

Tantan - Date For Real

MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

Alipay

AlipayHK

Mobile Taobao

Youku

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Sina News

Netease News

Penguin FM

Murderous Pursuits

Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

Little Q Album

Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

Hi Meitu

Mobile Legends: Pocket

VPN for TikTok

VPN for TikTok

Penguin E-sports Live assistant

Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

iPick

Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

Parallel Space Lite - Dual App

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Image credits: PUBG Mobile