Why Is PUBG Still Working? Here's Why The Popular Gaming App Was Banned

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most played games of all time. The players are now disheartened after learning about the ban of the game in India. The ban was announced by the Indian government on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Read more to know about PUBG Mobile being banned in India.
Why is PUBG still working?
The Indian government has decided to ban PUBG but the game still seems to be working. This is likely going to be similar to the Tik-Tok ban that has also gained a lot of attention on social media. Apple and Google have already been contacted by the government for the removal of PUBG from their app stores on Indian servers. Currently, the game can be played on the phone and PC but soon it will be completely inaccessible after network companies like Jio and Airtel start blocking the PUBG connection to servers after getting the notification from the government. The game has just been banned from the mobile servers but the players can still play the game through their PCs. That is because the PC version of the game has been created by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of a Korean game developer, Bluehole.
This ban is direct result of India's struggle against Chinese aggression on the border. Until that is not resolved, India is unlikely to allow the use of banned Chinese apps in the country. According to the government, the ban on these apps will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. The government has also mentioned that the decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.
List of all Chinse apps that have been banned
- APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
- APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
- APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
- APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
- APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
- Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
- Baidu
- Baidu Express Edition
- FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
- ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard Business
- CamCard for Salesforce
- CamOCR
- InNote
- VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
- Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
- WeChat reading
- Government WeChat
- Small Q brush
- Tencent Weiyun
- Pitu
- WeChat Work
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
- Smart AppLock (App Protect)
- Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
- Hide App-Hide Application Icon
- AppLock
- AppLock Lite
- Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
- ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
- Music - Mp3 Player
- Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
- Cleaner - Phone Booster
- Web Browser & Fast Explorer
- Video Player All Format for Android
- Photo Gallery HD & Editor
- Photo Gallery & Album
- Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
- HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
- HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
- Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- Gallery HD
- Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
- Web Browser - Secure Explorer
- Music player - Audio Player
- Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
- Lamour Love All Over The World
- Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
- MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
- MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
- APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
- LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
- Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
- GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
- U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
- Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
- Tantan - Date For Real
- MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
- Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
- Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
- Alipay
- AlipayHK
- Mobile Taobao
- Youku
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Sina News
- Netease News
- Penguin FM
- Murderous Pursuits
- Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
- Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
- HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
- Little Q Album
- Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Hi Meitu
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- VPN for TikTok
- VPN for TikTok
- Penguin E-sports Live assistant
- Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
- iPick
- Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
- Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
- "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
